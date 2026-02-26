Major Shonen Jump Series Hits 1 Billion Milestone Ahead of Anime’s Season 3

Yukinobu Tatsu’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga Dandadan continues to reach new heights of popularity after a successful anime debut in 2024. The series immediately captured viewers’ hearts with its eccentric story, lovable characters, and breathtaking animation. Although the anime isn’t returning with Season 3 in 2026, the year has been incredible for the series. Dandadan won the prestigious Shogakukan Manga Award this year, which was announced in January 2026. Furthermore, @SHIHEILIN, the official X handle of the manga editor responsible for hit shows such as Dandadan, Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, and many more, confirmed that the manga surpassed over one billion views on the Japanese app, becoming the first Shonen Jump+ series to hit the milestone.

The manga debuted in April 2021, so this year marks the 5th anniversary, meaning fans can expect exciting projects or updates to commemorate the series’ run. The third season will be released in 2027, although further details haven’t been shared about the anime. Additionally, according to an image shared by @DandadanBrazil on X, Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo is right behind Dandadan with over 960 million views and is expected to cross over a billion views soon enough.

Dandadan Season 3 Will Adapt The Best Manga Arc So Far

The second season ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered after the introduction of a new character. The delay isn’t surprising considering the incredible quality of animation, and no doubt Season 3 will deliver one of the best adaptations yet. Compared to the first two seasons, Season 3 is going to be far more intense, and it is a given that the studio would naturally want additional time with it. The latest season ends with Chapter 71, leaving two more chapters of the Kaiju Arc to still be adapted in the upcoming season.

After the Kaiju Arc, the anime will commence its thrilling Space Globalists Arc, something that has been heavily foreshadowed ever since the Cursed House Arc in Season 2. Spanning across 47 chapters, also the longest arc in the manga, it will be difficult for Season 3 to adapt everything within only 12 episodes. The anime’s return will also reveal all the burning questions about Vamola, the mysterious girl in the kaiju costume, and her role in the overall story.

As the villains prepare their next move, Momo and her friends are forced to face the single biggest threat of their lives. The villains are nothing like they have ever fought before, and they become painfully aware of their inexperience as they are unable to fight in the face of such a terrifying force. In the manga up until now, the series has never portrayed any threat on such an overwhelming scale. While you wait for the anime’s return, you can catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, the series has released 17 translated volumes so far, and you can find the links to buy them on the official website of Viz Media, where all the chapters are available to read as well.

