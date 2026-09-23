3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Dandadan

Science SARU’s anime adaptation of Dandadan has emerged as one of the best modern series, with much of the credit going to the anime’s bizarre premise. Amid shonen and seinen series that focus on saving the world through serious ambitions, great power, and responsibilities, Dandadan‘s main quest follows a protagonist who embarks on a journey to get his privates back after a strange encounter.

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With its mix of aliens and ghosts, along with romance serving as a major factor through its male and female dynamic, the anime has emerged as one of the most distinctive series. There aren’t many anime that can capture the bizarre premise that Dandadan provides, but there are a few, including the following three that somewhat present the same ridiculous premise, with comedy at their center that fans can undoubtedly love and that can fill the void of Dandadan until it returns with a new season.

3) Mob Psycho 100

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

When it comes to high-quality comedy anime, there is no other anime from Bones Studio that should be compared to Dandadan more than Mob Psycho 100. The anime’s premise is bizarre, with the main character being an awkward teenager trying to live his school life. However, psychic elements turn his life upside down. What makes Mob’s journey in this anime particularly captivating is how he is also given powerful psychic abilities, yet remains humble and tries to assess everything surrounding him.

He encounters even more bizarre characters along the way, with some trying to use his powers for their own benefit while others genuinely want the best for Mob. There is a reason why this anime remains one of the most popular even four years after its end. With only 37 episodes, the anime doesn’t tell a grand tale or anything, but instead emerges as a comedy anime with a sometimes bizarre premise that Dandadan fans will undoubtedly love.

2) Dorohedoro

Courtesy of MAPPA

Dorohedoro might just be the anime with the most similarities to Dandadan. The main premise of the series features Caiman, who embarks on a bizarre adventure to regain his human form after a sorcerer turns him into a reptile man. He is accompanied by a female character, Nikaido, and their dynamic is pretty similar to what Momo and Okarun display in Dandadan, though their connection is more emotional than romantic.

However, what Dorohedoro does differently from Dandadan is that it is a dark fantasy anime series, with its humor also being amplified in the same manner. The series features high-octane action with smooth animation, perfectly fulfilling the action aspect that Dandadan provides as well, and its darker elements only escalate the bizarre battles even further. Dorohedoro also just had a second season, so if you have been sleeping on this MAPPA-animated anime, it is the perfect time to catch up.

1) Chainsaw Man

Image via MAPPA

If Dandadan represents a modern shonen anime with one of the most bizarre plots, with its protagonist’s journey being completely ridiculous, Chainsaw Man clearly has it beat. There is definitely no anime more relatable to Dandadan in its own way. Chainsaw Man starts breaking the tropes of the shonen genre, with its main character’s ambitions being nothing more than surviving in life and actually getting a girlfriend.

With this setting, Chainsaw Man introduces even darker elements, and fans get to witness some of the most bizarre anime sequences they could ever hope for from a shonen anime. Meanwhile, the series also has a surprisingly good take on the romantic trope, which is perfectly displayed in the anime’s latest movie. As for the comedy, it is a given with the anime’s bizarre premise, while also making it feel like Chainsaw Man‘s main character could exist in real life. In many ways, Chainsaw Man essentially emerges as an anime that is even more bizarre and filled with dynamic elements, making it feel like you’re watching Dandadan with an even more ridiculous setting.