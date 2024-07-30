What Does Dandadan Actually Mean? New Cliffhanger Teases the Truth

Dandadan has done it again. Creator Yukinobu Tatsu has been working on the series for years, and in that time, readers have been hit with some gorgeous cliffhangers. From stellar art spreads to character revelations, the supernatural series has done it all. This week, Dandadan locked in on surprises with a big cliffhanger, and it suggests fans were right about the title all along…

After all, Dandadan does mean something. The manga just teased as much with an impressive set of mandalas, and the relics have everyone guessing.

The whole thing came to pass as Dandadan chapter 163 saw Count Saint-Germain bring the topic to light. The figure, who collects all things supernatural, asks if the Fairy Tale Card is familiar with the Dandadan. The question brings a complex, gorgeous spread to the forefront that Yukinobu spent ages inking. But from there, well – fans are left to figure out the mystery of Dandadan on their own.

Since the series began, fans have been adamant that Dandadan actually meant something, and it seems that is correct. Now, readers are pouring over the mandalas in chapter 163 for more info. After all, mandalas are tied to enlightenment and are key to a number of faiths. Mandalas are often used to represent the universe, but the spread found in Dandadan feature several mandalas. Fans were quick to point out online that the spread resembled an expanded version of the Center Eight Petal Hall.

For those unfamiliar, the Center Eight Petal Hall is often seen in mandalas. The form, which is tied to the Womb Realm of Vajrayana Buddhism, is meant to depict the place where Buddha taught one of his disciples. The lore goes from there, but suffice to say that the mandala pattern has ties to Buddhism. From enlightenment to consciousness, there is more behind the Dandadan mandalas than Yukinobu has laid out. So of course, readers are eager to learn more about the teaser.

Sadly, those fans will need to wait a minute for Dandadan to return. The manga has just entered a one-month hiatus. Yukinobu is taking a break from publishing to do research for the manga, so Dandadan will return to Shonen Jump in September.

Want to know more about the series? You can read up on the synopsis of Dandadan below:

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

What do you make of this latest Dandadan cliffhanger? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

