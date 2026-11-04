Almost 30 Years Later, One Piece Finally Gives Sanji the Power He Needed the Most

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc is getting more intense than ever as the spotlight finally goes to Sanji with his exciting new power-up. The Elbaph Arc started in the manga over two years ago, and yet it never fails to surprise fans with some of the most exciting plot twists and thrilling battle sequences. This time, however, the anticipated moment is finally here as Sanji uses Conqueror’s Haki in Chapter 1197. For almost three decades, fans have been divided over the powers of Zoro and Sanji, Luffy’s most powerful allies. The two are neck and neck in terms of strength, with Zoro slightly taking the lead in terms of raw power and Sanji in speed.

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However, the only reason why the debate was never settled until now was that Zoro awakened his Conqueror’s Haki in the Wano Country Saga, giving him a major advantage against the crew’s chef. It’s one of the most powerful abilities in the entire series that goes beyond any Devil Fruit power. Luckily for Sanji fans, the manga confirmed several months ago that the beloved character will also get the power everyone wanted. While it took the series longer than expected, Sanji’s Conqueror’s Haki awakening will go down as one of the most memorable scenes in Shonen history.

One Piece‘s Sanji Awakens the Power He Desperately Needed

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Even after almost 30 years, One Piece keeps expanding its power system, especially when it comes to Haki. Before the Elbaph Arc, Conqueror’s Haki was crucial to give fighters an edge in battles, but it was never a basis to guarantee someone’s victory. However, things changed significantly in the ongoing arc with the appearance of the Holy Knights. While they may be seemingly immortal, their only weakness is Advanced Conqueror’s Haki that a handful of fighters can wield. Among the Straw Hats, Luffy and Zoro were the only ones who stood a chance against the Holy Knights. However, Gaban determined that Sanji has what it takes to unlock this ability. As expected, in the latest Chapter 1197, he steels his resolve to be Luffy’s shield while Zoro continues to fight as their Captain’s sword.

Since Conqueror’s Haki can only be used by those who possess a strong will, it’s pretty obvious that someone like Sanji, who is known for his kindness, can unlock this ability. Sanji has been wandering the seas since he was a child after barely escaping his abusive family. As someone deemed a weakling by his family, he not only survived unimaginable ordeals but also became stronger than anyone ever thought he could. In the Elbaph Arc, he uses his Conqueror’s Haki for the first time against Killingham. While the scene is surely exciting, the fight is far from over, and it’s clear that Sanji does have a long way ahead of him before he can fully learn to use the powerful form of this ability.

Do you think Sanji finally unlocking Conqueror’s Haki means he can tap into his true potential? Are you excited to see him use this ability in future battles? Let us know in the comments below.