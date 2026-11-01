27 Years Later, One Piece Has Finally Put the Zoro vs. Sanji Debate to Rest

One Piece‘s latest chapter finally establishes who Zoro and Sanji are as characters and what they represent as Straw Hats. Zoro and Sanji’s positions in the series and their rivalry have been among the most heated debates in the story. It all began in 1999, when the manga depicted the Arlong Park arc, where the two first fought together. Their dynamic established their positions as rivals, raising questions about who was stronger and who was more important to the Straw Hats. With Zoro consistently portraying himself as the stronger one, alongside his cool demeanour and the fact that he is the first mate, he has always been held in higher regard.

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With the appearance of the God’s Knights and the revelation that Conqueror’s Haki is required to defeat them, Zoro’s position was further solidified. He had already hinted at possessing this ability, while Sanji had never been depicted as having it. However, the series is finally revealing Sanji’s position and giving him a much-needed power upgrade. Over the past few chapters, while Zoro learned to grasp Conqueror’s Haki, Sanji confronted his past and gained a major insight into himself. Now, with Sanji having grasped Conqueror’s Haki as well, the series has also revealed his position among the Straw Hats, what his place alongside Zoro means for the crew, and, more importantly, what they both mean to Luffy.

One Piece Chapter 1197 Finally Settles Zoro and Sanji’s Positions in the Straw Hat Crew

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1197, titled “Love Is Defense,” continues Sanji’s fight against Killingham as the former increasingly proves that he can indeed begin to grasp Conqueror’s Haki after accepting that he must defend himself rather than continue hurting himself. This has been Sanji’s entire motto, making it a perfect character upgrade for someone who has struggled with low self-esteem. Near the end of the chapter, as Sanji coats his leg with Supreme King Haki, finally proving that he can wield this power as well, his monologue states that while Zoro can be Luffy’s sword, he can be his shield. This one line is essentially enough to establish what these two characters will represent going forward.

It highlights that, as important as a sword is, a shield is equally important. With Sanji possessing a body that seemingly never breaks and a newfound resolve to stop hurting himself, he essentially becomes an unbreakable guard who will always put himself first in line to defend Luffy, even before the sword, by protecting him from enemy attacks. This establishes a defining role for the character, something many thought would not be possible after the revelation that Supreme King Haki was necessary. More importantly, it gives Sanji a more distinct identity within the crew. Zoro has always been the swordsman of the crew, while Sanji has been known as the cook with a fierce kick.

However, giving Sanji the role of the shield, proving that he will be the first to stand between Luffy and the enemy alongside Zoro, establishes his permanent position in the crew. This latest development in One Piece is particularly unique because it moves away from the debate over who is stronger between Sanji and Zoro. Instead, it proves that they are both equally important, with distinct roles among the Straw Hats and contributions that will help make Luffy the King of the Pirates. Honestly, One Piece couldn’t have handled this any better as giving one a stronger position than the other would have only kept the Zoro vs. Sanji debate alive, without ever providing a definitive answer.