3 Manga That Fans Ranked Higher Than One Piece in 2026

One Piece continued its epic narrative in 2026, yet three other series still managed to rank above it according to fans. Eiichiro Oda’s manga has consistently released new chapters for more than a decade, continuing to engage longtime fans and attract new readers every year. It has also become the highest-selling comic of all time, surpassing even Superman in sales.

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However, fans have had a different take on One Piece this year. One of the most active anime and manga communities is MyAnimeList. On the website, three manga series have ranked higher than One Piece this year, including two dark classics and one shonen manga that has received a boost thanks to its recent anime adaptation.

3) Vagabond

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The manga series ranking just above One Piece in third place on MyAnimeList, with a score of 9.27, is Takehiko Inoue’s Vagabond. This seinen manga first debuted in 1998, just a year after One Piece began. The story follows Miyamoto Musashi on a journey to find meaning in life rather than simply becoming a stronger swordsman. With its protagonist based on the real-life Miyamoto Musashi, the series does an excellent job of capturing the intrigue surrounding the legendary samurai.

It does so with its own interpretations of other historical figures, including Sasaki Kojiro, making the manga stand out even more. The series has yet to reach its conclusion, and it is also a shame that it still hasn’t received an anime adaptation. However, the fact that fans continue to rate it higher than One Piece on one of the biggest anime communities is an achievement in itself.

2) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

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Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is a surprisingly high entry on this list, with a score of 9.34, making it the second-highest-ranked manga on the website. However, considering the cult following the franchise has built across its many parts and the fact that the Steel Ball Run anime adaptation premiered in March and is continuing its run in the fall this year, it is no surprise that fans are once again showcasing their love for the series.

This part of the franchise is also one of its most distinctive, as it revolves around a horse race, undoubtedly amplifying the series’ signature bizarreness. However, one of the reasons behind its rise in the rankings is the anime adaptation. Its lengthy premiere in March generated intrigue among fans, and after experiencing the first part, many were seemingly driven to explore the manga, helping it climb the rankings on the fan community website.

1) Berserk

OLM

The manga that has conquered the top spot among manga series in 2026 is one that began its run even before One Piece and is still yet to reach its conclusion. Kentaro Miura’s dark fantasy manga, Berserk, sits at the top with a score of 9.46 on MyAnimeList. This is an unparalleled feat, especially considering that the series’ original author passed away in 2021. The manga has continued under a new team dedicated to carrying forward the legacy Miura created, with a new arc underway and fresh chapters still being released for fans to enjoy.

Its position at the top of MyAnimeList is a testament to its impact. There is arguably no manga darker than Berserk, even in modern times when more shonen series are embracing darker elements. It is a story about friendship, love, and war, all amplified by its dark fantasy setting to deliver a gut-wrenching narrative centered on its protagonist, Guts. Berserk will likely hold its position as the highest-rated manga among fans as more chapters are released, and One Piece may have a hard time catching up, not just in 2026 but in the years to come, to reclaim the top spot.