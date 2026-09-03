Two Years Ago, One Piece Entered Its Final Phase With Its Biggest Arc Ever

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Although One Piece entered its Final Saga in the Egghead Arc, the story truly begins to head towards its ending in the ongoing Elbaph Arc. It was foreshadowed over two decades ago in the Little Garden Arc when the Straw Hat Pirates were stranded in Little Garden on their way to Alabasta. They encountered Dorry and Brogy, two proud Giant warriors, and learned about the fabled land of the Giants. The arc finally commenced in Chapter 1126, which was released on September 16th, 2026. Over the two years of its serialization, the manga has revealed several plot twists, including major revelations and new character introductions.

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Whether it was Shanks’ twin brother theory or the flashback of the God Valley incident, Elbaph has proven itself to be the most crucial arc in the story so far. Additionally, the character introductions aren’t limited only to the Holy Knights but also to the final villain of the story, Saint Imu Nerona. For years, the manga kept his identity hidden and revealed it during the Elbaph Arc. However, what truly makes this arc so important is that it sets things in motion for the true final phase of the story.

One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc Is a Prelude to The Final War

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One Piece is one of the longest-running shows of all time, and Eiichiro Oda has been building up the finale for nearly three decades now. With the Egghead Incident Arc revealing the existence of the legendary treasure, the race for the Last Island finally began. After Vegapunk’s broadcast set things in motion, the true prelude of the final war took place in the Elbaph Arc when the World Government desperately wants to bring the Giants to their knees.

The first race they’re targeting also happens to be the strongest in the world. Imu will stoop to any level to turn the Giants into mindless soldiers. Additionally, the series also revealed that the world was supposed to be destroyed one day. But thanks to Vegapunk’s message, a war will take place that engulfs the entire world in flames. The final war isn’t happening out of the blue, but the story has been building it up for more than a decade. However, this is the first time that manga has truly set the stage for the most horrifying event in history after the Void Century.

With the World Government’s horrifying actions in Elbaph, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say the story has entered its final phase. This is only the first step towards the final war, and it forced Imu to descend to the land from the Pangea Castle. While the Elbaph Arc hasn’t confirmed a finale date, it’s already nearing its end. The next arc will be even more intense as it will take the story one step closer to the finale.