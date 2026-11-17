Despite fan backlash during the manga’s serialization, it’s pretty obvious at this point that Attack on Titan already has a perfect ending. When it comes to anime series released in the 2010s and 2020s, their legacy can’t be matched by anything else. In fact, the controversy at the time was so intense that Hajime Isayama, the manga creator, was even losing sleep over it. Fortunately, the anime adaptation by MAPPA saved the series’ future thanks to its exceptional adaptation. While WIT Studio worked on the first three seasons, it was unable to meet the tight deadlines for the final season, which is why MAPPA took over the helm.

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The series is known for complex themes, political intrigue, and some of the most exceptionally written characters known in Shonen. Attack on Titan doesn’t shy away from featuring the brutality of the world Eren and the others are forced to live in. The ending isn’t joyful, but it makes sense considering the story’s themes and the build-up, especially in the final season after the time-skip. It’s been more than five years since the manga reached its conclusion, but it hasn’t returned with a spin-off or a sequel to expand the story yet. However, this is actually for the best since the perfect ending doesn’t need a continuation.

Attack on Titan Is More Widely Accepted After Its Controversial Ending

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Even now, it’s shocking for fans to see how much the final stretch was hated during the manga’s serialization. The nuanced themes and the overall story with many plot twists weren’t appreciated by fans. Things became even worse when the story ended with Eren’s death, which should’ve been the obvious route the story had to go through. However, the only reason fans began to love the story again was when MAPPA came into the picture with its gorgeous visuals.

Considering how much fans hated the finale when the manga was being serialized, it was expected that the controversy wouldn’t completely die down after the anime’s ending. Knowing the gravity of the situation, Isayama became more actively involved in the production to ensure the final season’s quality. He worked closely with the anime staff to refine dialogue and certain moments while subtly adding original scenes.

The creator also helped tweak many scenes to make the emotional beats land more sincerely than they did in the manga. Surprisingly enough, the anime didn’t make major changes from the original, but these minor details and the presentation with stunning animation made a world of difference. Thanks to the efforts of the creator and the animation staff, the final season made readers forget their initial dissatisfaction with the manga. The series also reached new heights of global popularity, even to the point of becoming one of the most influential modern classics ever.

Attack on Titan‘s Ending Perfect Ending Leaves No Room for a Sequel

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The biggest problem with cynical or analytical endings is that not everyone will perceive them in the same way. Additionally, Mikasa kissing Eren’s severed head should’ve been an emotional moment of the story, but it didn’t have the impact it should’ve because of its off-putting execution in the manga. The cycle never truly ended in the series, leading many to believe that Isayama left room for a sequel or a spin-off, but he has yet to return with a new story.

Shortly after Eren’s death, the story takes a three-year time-skip focusing on the characters as they rebuild the world now that the power of Titans is gone forever. The ending even showed glimpses of Mikasa’s life when she married and had kids, but kept honoring Eren’s memory. She was buried with the scarf he gifted. After an unknown period of time had passed since her death, the final scene reveals that Paradis is still carrying the destruction and remnants of the Rumbling.

A young boy with a dog discovers the tree where Eren was buried, which now has the same appearance as the tree where Ymir gained the power of the Titans. The implication is that there’s a strong possibility that the current world remains at risk of going through everything all over again, implying that peace is not everlasting. Rather than a hint for a sequel, the ending delivered a thematic message of human nature that craves power, war, and violence. If the story were to be expanded with a sequel, it would undo Eren’s sacrifice with the continuation of a cycle.

Do you think MAPPA delivered the perfect ending for Attack on Titan? What moment from the finale made the biggest impression on you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!



