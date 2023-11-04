Attack on Titan Anime Finale Includes Post-Credits Scene

Attack on Titan's final episode has aired in Japan. This means that spoilers are running wild on social media for the final battle featuring Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment. Running for around ninety minutes, the last installment doesn't just feature some of the most brutal and shocking moments of the series to date, but also has a post-credits scene that might throw many fans for a loop. If you're watching the finale later tonight on November 4th, be forewarned that you will definitely want to see what happens after the credits roll.

Warning. We're about to dive into some massive spoilers for Attack on Titan's series finale, so if you want to go in fresh, you might want to avoid this article. Eren Jaeger has been killed, as the Scout Regiment was able to defeat the current Founding Titan. Luckily, the fight didn't cost any of the soldiers their lives as they were able to score a victory without bloodshed on their side of the aisle. On top of the youngest Jaeger biting the bullet as a result of Mikasa's sword, Zeke Jaeger the Beast Titan died as well thanks to Levi delivering some much-needed revenge when it came to the eldest of the Jaeger brothers.

Attack on Titan's Post Credits Scene is Here

The Attack on Titan Post-Credits scene of its final episode shows the world of the Scout far into the future, long after their battle with Eren. The mid-credits scene gives anime viewers a look at Mikasa's funeral, as the soldier had lived a long life and had passed of old age. Seeing a young explorer coming upon the same tree that gave Ymir her Titan powers so many years ago, it would seem that the cycle is set to continue.

While this post-credits scene does leave the door open to a potential sequel, creator Hajime Isayama hasn't shared any plans of continuing the story of Attack on Titan. In fact, the manga artist has been quite adamant that he won't be creating a sequel series any time soon. While a new short story will be released next year as a part of an Attack on Titan art book, the details of it remain a mystery.

What do you think of the post-credits scene? Are you sad to say goodbye to the Scout Regiment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.