Attack on Titan Creator Reveals Happy Ending For His Characters Following Series Finale

Attack on Titan brought its anime to a close in 2023, following in the footsteps of its manga source material created by mangaka Hajime Isayama. While Isayama hasn’t hinted at the universe returning with a sequel and/or spin-off series, the artist has made a comeback in several ways. Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, for example, saw Hajime weaving a new story exploring Captain Levi’s past, proving that the series creator is more than willing to return to his beloved universe. In a wild new update, Isayama has shared a “happy ending” for his characters in one of the most unbelievable ways possible.

Hajime Isayama has brought together the survivors of Attack on Titan’s finale, while also seeing Eren Jaeger, alive and well, sitting next to them all, next to the legendary tree. The new art from the series creator arrives as a part of the new wine, “Attack on Titan Plum Wine”, that is made in collaboration between Oyama Yume Kobo and Isayama’s family-run plum orchard. Alongside the new art, Hajime added the following commentary with regard to the art, “I drew it while thinking about what would bring the most joy to those who have read Attack on Titan to the end.” You can see the new art below for the wild collaboration.

Oyama Yume Kobo

Attack on Titan’s Future

The fact that Attack on Titan has continued to be a series that can be a hot seller for collaborations is a testament to the strength of the franchise. Even without a sequel series, the bleak story won’t soon be forgotten within the anime realm, and for good reason. Attack on Titan is often thought of as one of the most thought-provoking, brain-bending series of all time and it’s difficult for many anime fans to believe that there will ever be another franchise that can hit the same heights.

Attack on Titan’s original ending saw the Scout Regiment performing a necessary task that broke their hearts, aka killing their former friend Eren to stop his genocidal campaign against the world. With the Attack Titan unleashing the Rumbling upon the world and murdering almost eighty-five percent of the planet’s population, Jaeger believed he had made the right move in benefit of his friends. Of course, the “post-credits scene” of the series had many wondering if the franchise might continue with a vastly different story down the line.

Before the manga and anime adaptation ended, Isayama showed fans a look far into the future, highlighting a young child stumbling upon Eren’s burial site. The tree, which acted as Jaeger’s tomb, had grown substantially larger, and it seemed apparent that the cycle of the Titans was set to continue. While there is an argument to be made that a new series would work in this far-flung future, the flip side is the idea that the cycle of war and violence would never truly be over, and Isayama created this scene as something of a commentary on the nature of humanity.

