There’s no denying My Hero Academia is one of the most successful anime and manga franchises of all time. However, even with all the exceptional talents working to help the anime become a worldwide success, the adaptation can’t be said to be perfect. While the manga ended its serialization in August 2024, the anime wrapped up the main story in December last year. Following the emotional final season, the anime returned with a special episode to adapt the extra chapter from the final volume and also released a short following Eri’s story after the time-skip. Regardless of the controversial manga finale, fans had nothing but praise for the anime’s conclusion, even though Studio Bones didn’t change anything from the source material.

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However, the anime’s earlier seasons weren’t adapted nearly as well as the final season. This isn’t simply about the visuals, but also how much the adaptation followed the main source. Season 5 is often considered the weakest season in the series due to the fact that the early episodes mostly focused on the U.A. students and the Joint Training Arc. Towards the second cour of the season, it adapted the My Villain Academia Arc, also known as the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which was ruined due to several factors.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Made Several Changes to My Villain Academia

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The fifth season was the calm before the storm when the Meta Liberation Army was just preparing for the war against the heroes. During the My Villain Academia Arc, the story’s focus shifted completely to the League of Villains and their conflict with the Meta Liberation Army. However, fans were shocked by the number of changes made by the anime. The series not only took out a lot of character depth from characters such as Spinner and Re-Destro but also toned down the intense violence shown in the manga.

Horikoshi is known for his gritty art style with intricate details and bloody violence. He doesn’t shy away from highlighting the brutality of the hero society, but the anime adaptation often needs to worry about censorship, especially if it’s going to be broadcast on television. The manga was far more brutal during Shigaraki’s present and past in this arc. This is especially the case when it featured Garaki performing painful experiments on Shigaraki, where the manga made the scene look so much more disturbing.

The story itself doesn’t change much, but the way that the anime toned down the gritty details makes it much less impactful. We also can’t forget how Re-Destro wasn’t as fleshed out in the anime since the manga not only featured more of his backstory but also highlighted his violent and psychotic nature when it came to the goals of Destro. Additionally, Spinner’s origin was the most crucial part of his character writing, but the anime didn’t dive deeper into his mindset when he joined the League of Villains. A lot of his inner monologue was missing from the anime that made his origin story less memorable.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Suffered From the Movie Promotion

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

My Hero Academia has released four non-canon movies, all of which were unarguably major successes across the box office and streaming services. The animation studio often worked with Horikoshi for the story and the character designs to ensure that fans wouldn’t be disappointed with the release. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission was released when the anime was still airing its fifth season. This is why Studio Bones swapped the Endeavor Agency arc and the My Villain Academia arc to sync with the theatrical release of the movie.

The anime suffered from the jumbled-up arcs and the pacing issues while also reducing the tension of the story, especially for anime-only fans. My Villain Academia ran for 23 chapters in the manga, but the anime condensed it to six episodes, which severely rushed things for the villains. This is a huge difference compared to the Joint Training Arc, which ran for 24 chapters but was adapted into 10 episodes in the anime.

Since the Endeavor Agency Arc aired before My Villain Academia, fans already knew that the League of Villains fought against the Meta Liberation Army and survived. This is something that the manga didn’t reveal until the fight was over, as it kept building up the tension since the battle between villain organizations could have been in anyone’s favor. The League of Villains not only survived, but also joined the Army as high-ranking Commanders for the Paranormal Liberation War.

Do you think the anime could’ve handled the adaptation of My Villain Academia differently? Which change from the manga disappointed you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments!



