Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026 Continues to Be the Anime of the Year No One Saw Coming

It is the final month of the summer season of 2026, meaning there have already been many anime that could be considered great, and the best anime of the year may have already been released. Across the first three seasons of this year, there have been many anime, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren, which proved themselves as some of the greatest anime of all time, while the Spring season had some of the best new debuts, including Witch Hat Atelier and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, which emerged as the perfect successors to masterpieces of all time. Meanwhile, the Summer season of 2026 emerged as a distinctive season filled with seinen anime.

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Two anime in particular stood out more than the others: Chainsmoker Cat and Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, both embracing realism and adulthood in a different way. However, the one that has truly emerged as a masterpiece is undoubtedly Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia. Adapted into an anime by Science SARU, the series presents itself with an adorable style, implying that it will be a feel-good story set in a magical premise. However, the anime kicks off its dark narrative in the second episode, emerging as a historical seinen anime, and since then, each episode has continued to develop its revenge and political narrative, honestly making it a masterpiece anime that no one expected.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of Summer 2026 Is a Masterpiece Deserving the Anime of the Year Title Already

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

After the second episode of the series, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia implies that it is a slave’s journey to seek revenge for the death of her loved ones. However, the story subtly unveils that revenge is merely a driving force, as it takes years before Sitara can even get closer to destroying the Mongol Empire that destroyed her family and loved ones. This reveals how time is of the essence and how it can heal even the deepest wounds, but her spark is reignited with Toregene’s appearance, a powerful figure in the Mongol Empire who shares the same background and seeks the same goal as her.

However, the narrative evolves with the emergence of another key player, Boraqchin, the Great Khatan, who exploits the motivation that Sitara and Toregene share, seeking to break the Mongol Empire from within and give all the power to House Ogedei, where her position is also assured. This results in the death of Tolui, something that Sitara and Toregene wanted, but with the latter being blamed for it, Sitara understands the vicious spiral of revenge and instead chooses to protect Toregene, perfectly evolving the revenge trope. Another effect of Boraqchin’s actions is that Tolui’s wife, Sorghaghtani, gives up completely, which Sitara should have been happy about, as her desire to obtain a book is what led to Sitara’s master’s death.

But the latest episode of the series instead sees Sitara encouraging Sorghaghtani not to give up after losing her loved one. This ignites a passion in her as well, resparking her old drive, but this time, she aims to protect a loved one instead of seeking revenge. The depth and twists in this anime are present in every episode, which comes as a surprise because of its adorable appearance. But overall, it is an anime for a mature audience, with its parallels matching those of Game of Thrones. With such nuances, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has emerged as a perfectly unique anime series that should already be crowned Anime of the Year for 2026, but it would be unfortunate if that does not come to pass because Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards remain a means of rewarding popular anime rather than giving credit where it is due.