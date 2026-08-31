Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026 Is a Masterpiece That Perfects the Revenge Trope

Crunchyroll remains the best streaming service for the anime industry, especially this year, as it has featured waves of new and returning anime so far. However, one of the elements that always stands out is how recently released anime are embracing darker aspects more than ever before. But the anime that has emerged as the darkest this year comes from the current season, with Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia. Science SARU’s anime adaptation started with a premise that implied it would be a historical anime with adorable elements. However, once the dark twist took place in the second episode, it became a completely different ride, igniting a narrative of revenge.

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As Sitara watched the Mongol Empire take down everything and kill everyone she loved, it sparked her narrative of revenge, with her main goal being to destroy the Mongol Empire and exact revenge against Tolui, one of the princes responsible for killing her loved ones. However, in her preparation for revenge, Sitara befriended Toregene, the third wife of Ogedei the Great Khan, who also shared the same background as Sitara. But while their plot led to Tolui’s death, it involved another political scheme that put Toregene in danger, which has now driven Sitara on a quest to save her, creating a perfect revenge trope twist that solidifies this anime as one of the best dark new anime of the year.

Crunchyroll’s Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Just Perfected the Revenge Trope

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The tendency for revenge narratives to turn into stories of protection by the end of the journey is a common trope, and it is perfect for depicting this genre. It perfectly shows that revenge is a negative emotion, and instead of seeking revenge, protecting or caring for something new becomes a positive motivation that pulls you away from the spiral of darkness. This is exactly what the latest episode of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia does. As Sitara watched Tolui die, realizing that it was Boraqchin’s plan all along, she understood that she had merely been a pawn in the grand scheme, and seeing Tolui die didn’t even make her feel good.

But realizing that Boraqchin’s plan involved Toregene being framed as the main perpetrator for attempting to kill Ogedei, she became scared for her, as Toregene was one of the people who knew exactly how she felt because their backgrounds were very similar. Now, her motivation has clearly shifted toward saving Toregene, especially after Sitara realized that Toregene never revealed Sitara’s true identity as a slave when she conspired to kill Ogedei. This made Sitara truly realize that her pursuit of revenge was ultimately hollow, and instead, protecting a new friend who had been so good to her should be the right choice.

This makes Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia evolve its revenge story, as it is now intertwined with the grand scheme of its heavy political elements, with the main character’s new driving force being survival. The latest episode doesn’t just perfect Sitara’s revenge trope, but it also introduces one more twist involving Toregene’s son, adding another layer to Sitara’s new goal of protecting others. With this, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has emerged as arguably one of the best anime with such variety, as it continues to get darker with perfect nuances that ultimately make it true Anime of the Year material.