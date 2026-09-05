5 Anime of 2026 So Far Without a Single Bad Episode

With September here, the Summer season of 2026 is also coming to an end, which means that the majority of the anime that were supposed to be released have already come out. Each season this year has been very different and fruitful, with Winter emerging as a season filled with returning anime getting new seasons, while Spring was a place for new ones.

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Now, Summer is a mix of both, with some great adult anime that are helping broaden the anime industry also being part of it. While there is no doubt that there have been dozens of great anime this year, there have been ups and downs for everyone, especially when episodes tend to be longer. However, a few anime have emerged, in particular five, where you could say that they don’t even have a single bad episode.

5) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

For an anime to not have any bad episodes, it should have a smaller number of episodes, and this is what Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 accomplishes. With only 10 episodes in its run, this season proves that it captures the essence of what this anime is about. Every episode has focused on depicting small narratives, with the majority of them even showcasing two stories in a single episode.

Meanwhile, there are also action sequences in this season, which only elevate the source material and emerge as something far better. From small stories to even featuring Stark and Fern’s date, Season 2, despite being very short, emerges as the perfect season to prove what this anime is about, with not a single episode lacking.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was arguably one of the most anticipated action shonen anime of the year, and the season more than lived up to the hype, kicking off the Culling Game before wrapping up the Shibuya Incident and its aftermath. The season started with two episodes depicting movie-level production, as they were part of the recently released movie. The anime then dove into the nuances of the Culling Game, and since then, with its information, characters, and action, it has not lacked anywhere.

Maki was the first to get a proper action sequence that highlighted the energy of this season, while the rest of the episodes gave other characters, including Yuji and Megumi, their moments, ending with Yuta showcasing why he is one of the most beloved characters. If someone who has not watched the season were to pick it up now, there is almost a guarantee that they would end up binge-watching it.

3) Witch Hat Atelier

Image via Bug Films

Following the epic anime returning in Winter, Spring followed with great new anime debuts, and the one that totally mesmerized fans with its craft was undoubtedly Witch Hat Atelier. As a magical series, it goes above and beyond what a magical anime could be by adding its own unique nuance that makes the anime stand out as far more mesmerizing than any other magical series, as it adds a sense of realness to it.

However, the element that makes each episode stand out is the brilliant animation by BUG Films. Some episodes of the anime are so beautiful that they have even propelled great artists, such as Gachiakuta’s author, to state that this is what magic would feel like in real life. With 13 episodes, if you have not seen it, you may end up finding yourself binge-watching it.

2) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War marked the return of the Bleach anime that fans had hoped for, and with its final part airing this Summer, it is finally bringing the narrative that began 22 years ago to a close. With this final arc, Bleach is clearly having a generational run that will be hard for other shonen anime to match, as it is emerging as even better than the final season of My Hero Academia.

With seven episodes released so far, the series has constantly surprised fans, which includes unveiling two epic Bankai, a retcon involving a special character, an episode going beyond what the source material represented, and setting up the final battle between Yhwach and Ichigo. This final run of Bleach is truly epic, and it will be hard for any shonen anime to top it anytime soon.

1) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The great attraction of the Summer season was the adult anime, and while Chainsmoker Cat and Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You were the ones that helped the anime industry broaden the genre, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is truly the type of adult anime that requires maturity to understand the political themes of the series. The anime initially starts with cute animation, making it seem like it was going to be a magical anime and giving off the vibe of a 90s Disney-type anime.

However, each episode released since then has made the anime even darker and bigger, with historical political themes, betrayal, and other elements that make it feel like a series similar to Game of Thrones. With 11 episodes released so far, the series has emerged as a perfect revenge story that continues to evolve and is now heading toward an even bigger political game. Not a single episode of this anime has been a disappointment, and it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that this anime will indeed be the best new anime series of the year and perhaps even the Anime of the Year.