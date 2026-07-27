Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026 Finally Begins Its Main Story With a Twist No One Saw Coming

The Summer of 2026 continues to get more exciting as currently airing anime release new episodes every week, and one of Crunchyroll‘s darkest anime of the year may have just kicked off an intriguing journey with a twist no one saw coming. Anime with dark premises always attract special attention, and this year has already delivered several series that fit that mold, such as Sentenced: To Be a Hero. However, Science SARU’s Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is emerging as arguably the darkest anime of 2026, with a perfectly twisted premise that has consistently caught fans off guard.

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No one expected an anime that looks so bright and vibrant, evoking the nostalgic feel of a Disney fantasy, to become one of the darkest series of 2026, as Sitara is forced to endure the deaths of everyone she holds dear in the second episode. With the Mongol Empire responsible for her suffering, Sitara decides to bring the empire down from within by earning its trust and eventually causing internal conflict. However, her plan doesn’t unfold as expected, and years pass without progress. The latest episode, though, delivers a major twist as Sitara finally gets the perfect opportunity, officially kicking off her espionage journey with the ideal ally.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest 2026 Anime Finally Begins Its Revolutionary Journey

Image courtesy of Science SARU

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Episode 5 sees Sitara getting into trouble with the current emperor’s sixth wife, Töregene, who becomes furious after suspecting Sitara, disguised as Fatima, of stealing her precious stone. Although Sitara manages to clear herself of that accusation, she is later caught spying on Emperor Ögedei and his brother during the celebration of the former’s ascension to the throne, putting her on the verge of execution. However, Töregene intervenes, claiming that Sitara was acting on her behalf. When Sitara asks why she saved her, Töregene hints that she hates the Mongol Empire just as much as Sitara does before beginning to reveal what appears to be the story of her childhood.

The brief glimpses already suggest that Töregene’s childhood may have been similar to Sitara’s, with her surviving the Mongol Empire’s brutal conquest of her homeland. Like Sitara, she appears to have been driven by revenge, living in disguise and eventually rising to become the emperor’s wife. However, Töregene’s frustration makes it clear that she cannot achieve her goal alone, and someone who shares her circumstances, like Sitara, may finally help her carry out this rebellion.

The next episode is expected to reveal exactly what happened to Töregene and what role she intends to give Sitara. At its core, however, Episode 5 makes it clear that the true espionage journey the series has been building toward ever since its shocking turn in Episode 2 has finally begun. It also suggests that Sitara could never have achieved her goal alone, but with the support of someone as powerful as Töregene, that journey can finally take shape. Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has already emerged as one of the darkest anime of the year through its surprising twists, and now that its main journey is finally underway, even darker developments are likely awaiting Sitara, further cementing it as Crunchyroll’s darkest anime of 2026.

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