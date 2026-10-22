Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement for Fall 2026 Reveals Its Main Action Element, And It’s Anything Unlike Seen Before

Crunchyroll has the perfect replacement for Solo Leveling in Fall 2026, and its latest episode has introduced an action element unlike anything you could have expected. More anime like Solo Leveling have become a trend, especially those adapted from webtoons. This year already saw Tomb Raider King, which made a strong impression on fans this summer due to its strikingly similar visuals. Now, Fall 2026 has Overgeared, which immediately emerged as an anime similar to Solo Leveling with its first episode. The anime is also based on a Korean webcomic and features a protagonist who levels up in a game-like environment.

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However, what makes Overgeared different from Solo Leveling is its hilarious twist on the level-up trope. While Solo Leveling follows its protagonist on a solo adventure, emphasizing his cold demeanor and aura, Overgeared discards these serious elements in favor of a desperate protagonist named Grid, his in-game name. Grid also gets a life-changing opportunity, but it comes in the form of building gear and weapons rather than strength and presence. Since its main character excels at crafting, it was only natural for the anime to feature crafting-based action, and the latest episode delivers exactly that.

Solo Leveling’s Fall 2026 Replacement Has a Peculiarly Crafty Approach to Action

Image courtesy of J.C. Staff

Overgeared’s protagonist, Grid, sees his life change after a class change makes him the successor of a legendary blacksmith. This implies that the series would often feature Grid crafting tools and then using them in future battles. While Overgeared incorporates this element, its main action highlight is seeing Grid craft tools during a battle. The latest episode showcased this with Grid participating in a crafting competition against another epic-level player. J.C. Staff doesn’t falter in depicting this moment, understanding that crafting is central to the anime, given that its protagonist is a blacksmith.

The sequence is executed perfectly, with the surrounding elements making the crafting process intriguing as viewers wonder how the result will turn out. It feels like witnessing the creation of a tool in a game, which fits the series’ focus on gaming elements. However, this isn’t the only action the anime has to offer. The tools Grid creates are overpowered, as the episode immediately demonstrates when he takes down his opponent with his newly crafted weapon without much effort. Meanwhile, the action also shines through other characters, as seen in the latest episode.

With these elements, Overgeared has proven itself to be a very different anime from Solo Leveling. While the two series share many similarities, Overgeared has its own unique elements, and its protagonist is the perfect example. It’s refreshing to see the anime distinguish itself through its approach to action, giving it another unique identity. These nuances make Overgeared, currently airing on Crunchyroll in Fall 2026, an anime that Solo Leveling fans can enjoy while still recognizing it as its own series, despite the similarities between the two.