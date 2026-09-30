Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement for Fall 2026 Has Finally Arrived, And It’s Better Than Expected

The Fall 2026 anime season has arrived, bringing all sorts of anime with it, and Crunchyroll, as the major streaming platform for anime, is serving them all. Almost every season follows the same pattern, including shonen anime, slice-of-life, dark anime, and many returning series with new seasons. However, recently, one more type of anime has emerged, and it is all thanks to Solo Leveling‘s success, as almost every new series is being compared to it. This is largely due to how the manhwa’s success ignited a wave of similar manhwa adaptations.

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With studios recognizing the success of the Solo Leveling anime, they are bringing similar series to anime more and more. The Summer 2026 season brought Tomb Raider King, an anime that looked awfully similar to Solo Leveling due to its similar designs, but also proved to incorporate its own nuances. Now that Tomb Raider King has come to an end with the Summer season, Fall has arrived with Overgeared by 100studio, premiering on October 27, 2026. Unlike Tomb Raider King, Overgeared‘s animation quality looks much higher, and it aims to be a successful replacement for Solo Leveling this fall because of its hilarious elements that Solo Leveling never provided.

Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement for Fall 2026 Comes With a Perfectly Hilarious Element

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Overgeared‘s premise doesn’t feature a fantastical setting where the world has undergone a major change due to the emergence of dungeons or other elements. Rather, its fantastical premise comes from the popular VR game Satisfy, in which it is revealed that fame and money earned from the game also affect the real world. With this foundation, the series follows a 25-year-old whose in-game player name is Grid, and he is at the lowest point of his life, without any money or a stable job. With the possibility of the VR game providing him with status and money, Grid continues to pour everything into it with no success. The twist occurs when he is given a legendary class change, becoming the successor of a legendary blacksmith.

Grid thinks this is the break he wanted; however, the class change effectively puts him back at level 1, forcing him to start from the basics. With this plot, you’d expect Grid’s journey to be all about leveling up, but he actually begins to lose levels instead, as he keeps dying in the game after being reset to level 1 and encountering characters at much higher levels. The anime’s premise makes it clear that the journey will eventually turn into Grid becoming more powerful, forging his own weapons and armor, but it is hilarious to see how Grid accepts his vulnerability and doesn’t try to emerge as an aura-farming character.

Instead, his weakness and willingness to find any cheat to become more powerful and make money make him feel very real compared to Jinwoo. On top of that, with the game actually being the main setting, it isn’t shying away from keeping it at the forefront, which is something Solo Leveling tries to avoid. With just one episode, Overgeared emerges as a replacement for Solo Leveling in the Fall 2026 season on Crunchyroll, with its own nuances that make it similar enough to Solo Leveling while still standing as its own anime, with action and comedy keeping fans heavily invested and never feeling bored.