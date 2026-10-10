Fall 2026 Has Two Anime That Turn Solo Leveling’s Power Fantasy Into Comedy

It is already the second week of Fall 2026, and yet the season is still blooming, with many new anime yet to be released, proving that there is still plenty to look forward to. The Fall season is indeed a fruitful one for anime, featuring a variety of series, including returning anime with new seasons and several newcomers making their debut. However, ever since Solo Leveling debuted in 2024, bringing a power system rooted in a Korean webtoon to the forefront, there has been at least one new anime that draws comparisons to its narrative pattern, and 2026 has been particularly keen on featuring such series.

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It started with Tomb Raider King in the Summer season earlier this year, and now the Fall season has Overgeared, another anime being compared to Solo Leveling for similar reasons: its depiction of a self-leveling journey based on a Korean webtoon, or manhwa. However, Overgeared brings its own nuance to the formula, offering an amusing take on the Solo Leveling trope that blends naturally with the series. Now, earlier this week, on October 6, The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life debuted, taking the power system trope seen in anime such as Solo Leveling even further.

Two Fall 2026 Anime Put a Hilarious Twist on Solo Leveling’s Main Trope

Anime such as Solo Leveling, which follow a protagonist’s journey of leveling up and gaining unparalleled power, tend to take a more serious approach. Sung Jinwoo’s journey has maintained a serious tone from the start as he goes from zero to hero, never showing an ounce of unseriousness along the way. As he reaches a level where he is stronger than everyone else, the story eventually becomes about aura farming, with him dominating almost every scene he enters. This is precisely why the two currently airing anime stand out as hilarious alternatives, taking an amusing turn on the familiar trope.

Overgeared, with its protagonist, showcases someone desperate to succeed in life and willing to do anything to achieve it. Grid frequently finds himself begging for his life, much like a hilarious side character in any power-leveling series. Across its two episodes, Grid begins his leveling-up adventure, only to lose some of his levels and even reach a negative level. However, his desperation for success becomes a source of comedy as he continues to work hard and demonstrate determination, all while never hiding his weak, vulnerable side or being afraid to ask for help, making him feel more relatable. Meanwhile, The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life takes a more direct parody approach to the power system trope.

It features Rein, an enchanter who strengthens his guildmates’ equipment but gets kicked out after they realize their weapons cannot be upgraded any further because they have reached their maximum potential. After being expelled, Rein takes the mana from all the other equipment and hilariously transfers it into a copper sword, turning it into a cheat weapon capable of destroying anything in its path. However, instead of embarking on a revenge journey and taking himself too seriously, Rein begins a carefree, laid-back adventure. It is a hilarious take on the power system that few would expect from an overpowered protagonist, making the anime feel refreshing among the many series compared to Solo Leveling every season.

With two Fall anime taking a different approach instead of simply depicting Solo Leveling‘s power fantasy, fans can enjoy the familiar appeal of watching an overpowered protagonist while getting a refreshing and amusing experience that feels entirely new.