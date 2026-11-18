The entirety of Dragon Ball Super‘s 131 episode, two-movie run discussed only a small portion of its multiverse. The anime focused on Universe 7, which is where the Z Fighters are located, and specifically Universes 6 and 11 got extended attention compared to the rest. Universe 6 features essentially a fraternal twin to 7 with its own Saiyans, a Frieza variant and Namekians, while 11 contained some of the most powerful characters in the whole series like Jiren and Top.

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All other universes were erased for their defeats, before being restored through Android 17’s wish at the end. Universes 6 and 11 got the most airtime before their eliminations, but the tourney also included Universes 2, 3, 4, 9 and 10. Four universes were also absent from the tournament as they had high enough mortal levels to gain an exemption. This means there’s a lot to still unpack. The whole catalogue of Dragon Ball includes 659 episodes of canon and non-canon material, and more than 20 movies, yet that only covered content occurring in one universe. There’s a lot more to dig into.

Universes 6 and 11 Should Get More of a Deep Dive

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The most obvious choices to focus more on are Universes 6 and 11, especially 6. The sister world would give Goku, Vegeta and the Universe 7 Saiyans an opportunity to see what life would’ve been like if their planet wasn’t destroyed. The Saiyans in the alternate world behave much differently. It’s a much more peaceful planet, hence the skinnier, smaller Saiyan fighters. They haven’t needed to battle for their lives numerous times the way Goku and Vegeta have.

This reason alone should open up more possibilities for the future. Goku and Vegeta could go and train Cabba, Caulifla and Kale on how to defend Planet Sadala from an impending threat and keep the Saiyan legacy going. Vegeta already became somewhat of a mentor to Cabba. Ironically, even though Android 17 brought back all the universes, Universe 7’s Planet Vegeta didn’t come back, as it wasn’t going to be erased. So Sadala is the only remaining home world for the Saiyans. An arc surrounding the Z Fighters in Sadala would make for some great material.

Universe 11 boasts an elite unit of fighters named the Pride Troopers, which contain Jiren and Top. The former of which is so powerful that he even outranks the God of Destruction in his world. A character that powerful deserves a longer look just from that fact alone. This group of warriors boasts significant power levels, but also was a unique adversary because the Troopers are morally good individuals. Similar to how Universe 6 contained characters the Z Fighters cared about, it gave the tournament a conflicted vibe. Yes, the audience is rooting for Goku and the Saiyans, but it’s not like they wanted to see the other universes erased either.

Erased Universes And Lesser Worlds Leave More to Explore

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The other minor universes don’t get the same amount of devoted time, but they offered up a lot of other races and characters to dive into. The battle with Universe 9 stands out with unique fighting skills from the Trio of Danger. Bergamo, Basil and Lavender give Universe 7 all it can handle, especially Lavender. His poison attack earns him a draw against Gohan, as he blinded the Saiyan and eventually rendered him unconscious. The werewolf race doesn’t go down without a struggle, despite being significantly out of their depth against the Z fighters.

Universe 3 featured one of the better tournament fighters, despite being a lesser world. Anilaza was created through a fusion of four team members, and despite lessening the depth of the roster, the move proved tactically successful. The fused being is stronger than any one individual Z Fighter. It forced the entire team to coordinate their attacks in order to defeat the monster. The fight spans just a couple of episodes, and that’s all fans get in terms of a glimpse into Universe 3. The Tournament of Power is merely a brief description of the rival worlds.

Furthermore, what about the ancient universes (13-18) that were erased? Dragon Ball Super could eventually go into greater detail about how they were destroyed, and why no one ever brought them back with the Dragon Balls. There’s just an endless amount of storylines to tackle beyond the Tournament of Power. Which universe would you like Dragon Ball Super to focus on next? Let us know in the comments.