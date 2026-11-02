3 Iconic Dragon Ball Moments Every Vegeta Fan Needs to Revisit

Dragon Ball‘s favorite bad boy turned good in Saiyan Prince Vegeta showed time and time again why his story is one of the best in all of anime. The egotistical, murderous, evil Saiyan left all those negative traits to become a lovable family man and protector of the Earth alongside Goku. Vegeta is the archetype for dynamic television characters.

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It certainly helps that the series has continued for more than four decades. It’s allowed the story and characters to continue growing from the original premise. Vegeta’s arc never felt forced either. His story featured tiny steps of positive progress along the way. Still, there were definitive moments that hit the viewer hard on his change from villain to hero that you’ll find below.

3) Joining Goku For The Greater Good During the Majin Buu Saga

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The final conflict of Dragon Ball Z pushes Vegeta to the brink of his Saiyan pride. Super Buu decimated his family and friends. He and Goku wanted to defeat the monster together without having to fuse with each other. After a beatdown by Buu, the duo realizes they have to set their differences aside. Not surprisingly, Goku is the first to realize that, and Vegeta takes a little more convincing.

Eventually, he acquiesces and fuses with his rival to create Vegito. The duo dominates Super Buu in a one-on-one fight and begins the eventual downfall of the monster. Buu absorbs the fused Saiyans, winning the fight but losing the war in the process. Vegeta and Goku free their fellow fighters and as a result cut into Buu’s power level. Once they escaped, Goku eventually defeats a lesser Kid Buu with a Spirit Bomb. The win wouldn’t have happened if Vegeta didn’t set aside his pride and join with his once-hated rival.

2) Showing Selfless Saiyan Pride During the Tournament of Power

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One trait that’s remained strong throughout Vegeta’s heroic turn is his Saiyan pride. It’s gone from a bit more of a selfish one to a love for his people, even if they’re not from the same universe. A trait that was on display more than ever when Vegeta promised to bring back Cabba and Universe 6 if they were destroyed in the Tournament of Power.

It’s a moment of true mercy and not something that Vegeta would’ve said when he first came to Earth. His only focus back then was on himself, avenging Planet Vegeta and becoming the most powerful being in the universe. Universe 7 goes on to win the Tournament of Power, and Android 17 asks for all the destroyed universes to be restored. In the scene, Vegeta cracks a small smile when 17 says his wish, knowing that his apprentice will be back.

1) Vegeta’s Finds His Salvation During the Majin Buu Arcs

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

There’s no greater moment of character transition than Vegeta’s fatal sacrifice to save his family and friends. His attempt to overtake Goku’s power by accepting dark magic from Babidi and becoming Majin Vegeta proved to be a huge mistake. Vegeta faced the impossible after taking a beating from Buu and realized he could not defeat him without sacrificing himself.

Not long after this, he’s told by Piccolo that he would not be sent to the same place as Goku did in the afterlife. It’s not outright said the place, but from deduction, Vegeta would be sent to Hell for his transgressions. Faced with this morbid information, the once extremely prideful Saiyan still faced his impending death and afterlife sentence with a smirk and, “I see – that’s too bad.” He then moved forward with the plan to blow himself up hoping it would eliminate Buu too.

Although the move doesn’t work, it’s far from a waste when it comes to the Saiyan’s character. Vegeta essentially redeems his soul by trying selflessly to defeat Buu. It also says a lot because the move costs him his original life goal, to become the strongest Saiyan in existence and surpass Goku. From here, a new Vegeta surfaced. Although he’s still rough around the edges, his heart is in the right place when any world-saving situation arises. What do you think about the list? Let us know in the comments.