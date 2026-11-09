Vegito Is Dragon Ball’s Strongest Fusion for One Main Reason

Fusion flipped the Dragon Ball Z universe on its head when it was introduced in the Buu Saga. It didn’t follow simple math equations to get a specific power level, and revealed that it multiples the power of two fighters far beyond just doubling. Goku and Vegeta had already powered up to unseen levels throughout the series, and they did it in very different fashions. But how would Goku’s pure passion for fighting and fierce love for the Earth combine with Vegeta’s aggressive win-at-all costs mentality? Fans see this play out in two distinct ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Old Kai explains that fusing with the Potara Earrings isn’t just an easier route to combine with another fighter, but it is also stronger and lasts longer than the Fusion Dance. Goku and Vegeta decided they have to work together against Super Buu, as their separate powers couldn’t match his. Vegito then pounds Super Buu into submission as the ensuing battle is more of a beatdown. Potara Earrings aren’t always readily available, but it’s certainly the best fusion option if there is a choice between it and the Fusion Dance.

Early-Round Survival Leads To Eventual Win

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

It’s a simple reason why Vegito gets the advantage over Gogeta – time. The Fusion Dance only gives the fusion a mere 30 minutes together. A lesson Gotenks learned all too well in his matchup with Super Buu. Trunks and Goten’s fusion form proved formidable and dominated a lot of the fight, but the longevity the battle caused time to run out. Gotenks defused and the pair were defeated by Super Buu.

Gogeta managed to get the job done in enough time against Broly by comparison. Goku and Vegeta’s multiplied Super Saiyan Blue power was too much for the young, rapidly-learning Saiyan. With that said, if the battle was against a more established opponent with greater stamina, it could’ve been a different story. The Potara fusion lasts only 30 minutes longer, but that extra time is incredibly crucial.

Sure, in those 30 minutes, Gogeta might gain the upper hand, but the likelihood of a matchup between the two lasting 30 minutes is impossible. Both Saiyans’ will to survive would outlast half an hour. Vegito resurfaced to face a fused Zamasu about midway through Dragon Ball Super, but they didn’t get a chance to fight him at their absolute maximum power levels. Vegito did defuse, but the duo ended the fight in more a draw as they wore Zamasu down enough for Future Trunks to finish him off.

Vegito Remains Unbeaten But It’s Complicated

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One thing that sticks out in Vegito’s fight career is that he’s never delivered the final blow to defeat an enemy. Technically, Gogeta hasn’t either, but he had won the fight against Broly and was about to end him before he was wished back to Vampa. Vegito’s battles need more context. In each instance, he landed powerful shots on foes that way outclassed any other Z Fighters at the time. Vegito was set up to win against Super Buu, but allowed himself to be absorbed. Goku and Vegeta were then able to rescue their friends and family, and ultimately defeat the powerful Majin as a result. It’s a win, but it’s unconventional.

There’s no way Future Trunks would’ve won in the fight against Zamasu without the fused Saiyans’ help. Vegito himself didn’t get to land the killing strike, but he put Zamasu on his back foot, which led to the defeat. In both instances, Vegito proved too much for his opponent it just didn’t end with a direct knockout. Gogeta boasts more of a short-burst all-out style by comparison.

His lack of fusion time makes his approach more aggressive. His route to victory would be to overwhelm Vegito early and often, as he did with Broly. However, Vegito is a much more skilled and veteran-savvy fighter. The tactics of Goku and Vegeta combined would surely play the long game. The extended time versus Gogeta means Vegito would win even if it’s because one defused before the other.

Isn’t that the fun of hypothetical Dragon Ball fights, or even canon fights like the Broly one? It’s more about two titans of the universe going at it. What do you think? Is Vegito the best fusion version of Goku and Vegeta? Let us know in the comments.