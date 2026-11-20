Dragon Ball has featured its fair share of iconic moments over the decades, but few can come close to Goku’s most iconic Kamehameha. While Kamehameha is far from new, it’s easily one of the most memorable techniques in all Shonen. Dragon Ball raised entire generations of Shonen fans who grew up watching Goku deliver his most powerful attacks against his opponents. Things changed when the manga received its sequel to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series’ finale. Written by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotaro, Dragon Ball Super immediately became a massive hit as it introduced its multiverse and a whole new level of power that no one thought was possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episodes 109 and 110 that were aired as a one-hour special, Goku unlocked his Ultra Instinct, an ability that only deities are capable of using. Also known as the “State of the Gods,” Ultra Instinct allows a user to sever the link between their consciousness and body, allowing them to dodge all kinds of attacks subconsciously. Following the groundbreaking debut of Ultra Instinct, Goku kept using this form through the rest of the tournament. On November 19th, 2017, Dragon Ball Super released Episode 116 in Japan, where Goku used the most powerful Kamehameha in the entire series.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 116 Features Goku’s Kamehameha in His Ultra Instinct State

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Jiren wasn’t the only powerful opponent Goku and the others had to fight in the Tournament of Power. Universe 6 is also full of powerful warriors who were willing to do anything within their power to win the tournament and save their universe. Since it’s parallel to Universe 7, it also has Saiyans with similar powers. During the final stretch of the tournament, Kale and Caulifa fused together and fought against Goku. Usually a fusion like that would ensure their victory, but even they never anticipated that Goku’s Ultra Instinct state is on a league of its own.

Kefla used all her power to ensure Goku stayed down, even to the point of exhausting her last bit of energy to launch powerful energy waves. Thanks to his Ultra Instinct state, Goku swiftly dodged each one of those attacks effortlessly, which otherwise would’ve been impossible. Instead of firing straight ahead, which he usually did, this time Goku rode along Kefla’s giant energy wave to close the distance and get above her. Jumping through the energy waves, he managed to launch a Kamehameha that ensured his victory against Kefla with a point-blank finisher.

What truly makes this attack special is that this is the first time he used Kamehameha in his Ultra Instinct state, and it didn’t fail in depicting the level of power Goku has been able to accomplish. It was already a fan-favorite moment among manga fans, but Toei Animation did justice to this scene with exceptional animation and fluid choreography, making it one of the best moments in Dragon Ball history.

Which Kamehameha moment in Dragon Ball Super is your personal favorite? Do you think any future battle could top Goku’s Kamehameha in Episode 116? Share your picks in the comments below.