10 Most Powerful Dragon Ball Super Villains, Ranked

Dragon Ball Super upped the ante when it came to the threats that Son Goku and the Z-Fighters tackled to protect the planet Earth. Thanks to gods and alternate universes being thrown into the mix, the shonen antagonists, for the most part, far exceeded the power levels of the likes of Majin Buu and Cell. With the shonen sequel series introducing plenty of villains, now feels like the right time to rank them all based on their overall power levels when they were at their strongest. Surprisingly, you might not expect to see where the villains land on the scale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

10) Toppo

toei animation

While the Tournament of Power had its fair share of combatants who introduced major antagonists to the franchise, Toppo’s status as a “God of Destruction in training” easily made him lord over the likes of Kefla and Hit. The Pride Trooper was far from the strongest combatant from his universe, with that honor going to Jiren, but his secret power was more than enough to defeat Golden Frieza at the time and it took everything Vegeta had to bring him down.

9) Jiren

toei animation

Even though Jiren was essentially “the final boss” of the Tournament of Power Arc, the Universe 11 combatant is still surprisingly low on this list. Jiren’s arrival in Dragon Ball Super pushed Goku and Vegeta to their limit but gave the former the ability to access the form known as Ultra Instinct. Ever since their initial encounter, Goku has worked to develop the transformation, and for all we know, the Pride Trooper has remained at the same power level ever since. Despite his wild power level, Jiren couldn’t stand toe-to-toe with the villains higher up on this list.

8) Cell Max

toei animation

Cell Max was born thanks to a resurrected Red Ribbon Army, creating a monstrous being who lacked the intelligence of his predecessor but more than made up for it in terms of sheer strength. In fighting against the villainous group’s revival, Piccolo and Gohan accessed new transformations, though only Gohan Beast could ultimately defeat this new take on Cell. In the shonen series, Gohan specifically states that he didn’t believe Goku and Vegeta could defeat Cell Max at their current power levels, leading us to believe that he could take down Jiren in a one-on-one.

7) Broly

Toei Animation

The Legendary Super Saiyan was such a threat to the Z-Fighters that the only way he could be defeated was thanks to fusion. Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza were no match for Broly during the movie that introduced the Dragon Ball Super villain. It was only until Gogeta hit the scene that someone was able to take down Broly. Ever since the movie, Broly has been working on his anger management skills on Beerus and Whis’ planet, aiming to increase his control over his power. Despite the Legendary Super Saiyan’s wild power level, he’s far from the strongest in the universe.

6) Moro

shueisha

Moro might not be stronger than Broly in the power level department, but his ability to absorb energy would be enough to take down the Super Saiyan, especially if he were in his mindless, violent state. The energy-absorbing sorcerer would be able to harness power from Broly were they to fight, and the only way Goku was able to defeat the wizard was thanks to receiving energy from all his allies. Despite his high power level, the warriors above Moro have earned their higher rankings on the list.

5) Granolah

shueisha

The intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah wished his way to becoming one of the strongest villains on this list. Using the Dragon Balls of the Planet Cereal to make him the strongest warrior in the universe, the Cerealian wanted nothing more than to get revenge for the death of his family and people. Unfortunately for Goku and Vegeta, the Saiyan race was responsible for their demise, and Granolah was more than happy to bring the hammer down on them. Of course, there were ways to work around this wish, especially when it comes to the fourth entry on our list.

4) Gas

Shueisha

Following right after Granolah’s fight against Goku and Vegeta, Gas of the Heeter organization proved himself to be stronger than all three. Using the Dragon Balls himself to make him the new strongest warrior in the universe, Gas fought against the trio to create a battle that is sure to be quite the trip whenever it arrives on the screen. Of course, even with his newfound power level, he was ultimately defeated by an opponent who just so happened to be outside the universe when Gas made his wish.

3) Black Frieza

shueisha

Frieza has come a long way in Dragon Ball Super, first achieving his Golden transformation following his resurrection, and then, taking things one step further. Luckily, when Gas and Granolah made their wishes, Frieza was outside of Universe 7, training in one of the Hyperbolic Time Chambers. Spending the equivalent of years working on increasing his power level, Frieza achieved the transformation dubbed “Black Frieza,” killing Gas and taking down Goku and Vegeta at their strongest with one shot. Of course, even becoming the strongest mortal in the universe doesn’t help Frieza defeat our top two.

2) Beerus

Toei Animation

To this day, we still aren’t entirely sure how powerful Beerus is, but the former villain turned shaky ally still reigns supreme on this list, minus one. No Z-Fighter, or villain for that matter, has been able to defeat the God of Destruction in combat so far, and we can’t imagine that even Gogeta would claim victory if he were to fight the feline destroyer. Surprisingly enough, one of the earlier villains in Dragon Ball Super might just have what it takes to defeat Beerus at his strongest.

1) Goku Black

toei animation

Thanks to Zamasu’s fusion with Goku Black, and the immortality that the former has, this Dragon Ball Super villain is the strongest on this list without question. Splitting himself into a countless number of copies that fill the sky, the only way that he is defeated is for the one above all, aka Xeno, is to completely destroy the universe he is in, destroying Future Trunks’ timeline completely. Some fans might find this pick controversial, but we can’t imagine any other antagonist in Dragon Ball Super’s history that required Xeno to take them down, as no one else was up to the task.