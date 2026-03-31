My Hero Academia’s Replacements Ends Its Latest Season With the Perfect Sendoff for Its Hero

My Hero Academia anime came out in the Fall of last year; however, the franchise continued its run into Winter 2026 with a perfect replacement: the prequel Vigilantes. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 began airing in Winter 2026, and after a total of 13 episodes, the anime has come to an end as well. This season of Vigilantes continues its pattern of showcasing underworld heroes in action, with Koichi Himawari, a big fan of All Might who strives to help others, at the center. Across these thirteen episodes, Vigilantes continued to incorporate its own elements that made the story so compelling.

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In the final few episodes of the season, a major arc unfolded with Captain Celebrity in focus, while the main protagonist, Koichi, found himself at the center of the chaos as well. In this moment, Koichi truly embodied the role of a hero, even impressing C.C., who became a quiet admirer despite never saying it outright. With the final episode wrapping up the narrative, fans were shown a small timeskip: Koichi graduates from college and begins searching for a job, stating that he has already fulfilled his dream as a hero and will graduate from that role as well.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Concludes Its Main Hero’s Dreams

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Koichi is a very different kind of shonen protagonist, as he doesn’t share the typical traits of the genre’s heroes. His role is clearly closer to that of a supporting character, helping as much as he can wherever possible. This characterization ultimately suits him, as being a Vigilante is all about contributing in whatever way he can. However, in a world filled with heroes who possess powerful quirks, there is a limit to how much support Koichi can truly provide, something he is fully aware of. Therefore, his decision to graduate from college and declare that he will also step away from being a neighborhood hero makes his character especially compelling.

It underscores his maturity and perfectly aligns with the theme this prequel aims to portray. Still, Koichi’s efforts as a vigilante over the past three years do not go to waste. With the ending note featuring Koichi, known as The Crawler, as the neighborhood hero of the Narahata region, it highlights that he has become a beloved hero of a specific area, much like Spider-Man, making it a perfect conclusion for his character. While it suggests there may be nothing more for Koichi, there is still likely to be another season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, even if it hasn’t been officially announced yet, and in the time before Koichi finds a job, fans may get to see this neighborhood hero in action once more.

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