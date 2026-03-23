2026’s Most Unserious Anime Continues to Prove Itself as a Comedic Successor to My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has come to an end, and while its prequel, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, is also nearing its conclusion this season, a newly released anime has proven itself to be a surprising successor, even as the most unserious anime of 2026. That anime is Rooster Fighter, brought to life by Sanzigen, which has released two episodes so far. In each episode, it captures a tone reminiscent of My Hero Academia whenever it shifts into serious moments. On the surface, the premise follows a rooster named Keiji as he goes around defeating demons that have emerged in the city.

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While the idea of a rooster roaming the city and taking down hundreds-of-feet-tall monsters is as absurd as it sounds, the main character, Keiji, comes across as genuinely inspiring. His determination to defeat the monsters is compelling enough to move viewers and pull them into the seriousness of the story. Adding to this is Kenta Miyake, best known as the voice of All Might, whose performance makes it feel as if that same heroic presence is at work once again. While this alone makes the anime worth watching in the absence of My Hero Academia, the latest episode draws a striking parallel in its serious tone, making it feel like watching an inspiring shonen series once more.

Rooster Fighter Continues to Be as Inspiring as My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Sanzigen

Rooster Fighter Episode 2, titled “The Cage Bird,” introduces a new character, a chick named Piyoko, who is inspired by her caretaker, whom she calls her “Pops.” After Keiji saves her Pops from being transformed into a permanent demon, Piyoko becomes inspired by his actions and begins following him. This premise is somewhat reminiscent of Deku being inspired by All Might and following him in hopes of becoming just as heroic. With the same intention, Piyoko sticks by Keiji, but her presence in battle leads to Keiji suffering a fatal injury, which she ultimately helps him recover from. Once again, this feels reminiscent of Deku’s reckless actions that often cause trouble for All Might to resolve, while still carrying a strong motivational undertone.

While the core premises of the two anime are clearly very different, Rooster Fighter embodies similar heroic traits that feel just as inspiring as My Hero Academia. With its foundation rooted in the hero archetype, the series naturally evokes that same sense of motivation, making it a fitting comedic successor. At the same time, in its most unserious moments, the anime leans into parody, at times feeling comparable to One-Punch Man with its over-the-top and self-aware storytelling.

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