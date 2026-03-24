My Hero Academia’s Replacement Reveals a Surprising Truth About Its Most Important Hero

While it has been months since the end of the My Hero Academia anime, the franchise isn’t completely over, as the Winter 2026 season is seeing the weekly release of its replacement, which continues to improve upon the original’s elements. There is no denying that the series’s most important hero has always been the Symbol of Peace, All Might, who brought an end to All For One’s decades-long tyranny in Japan, something the previous successors of One For All couldn’t achieve. The original anime begins with the end of All Might’s era as he passes down his Quirk to Izuku Midoriya.

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However, the series has clearly established that All Might is one of the most significant heroes to have ever existed, yet it didn’t fully showcase how he achieved that status. While there have been many moments highlighting his character and what he represents, he is often shown struggling due to injuries and other troubles, making him feel more human. In contrast, Vigilantes, currently airing its second season, has just highlighted how unparalleled All Might truly was near his prime. The latest episode portrays him almost like a god, majestic and a true blessing to humanity.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Makes It Clear All Might Was Even Stronger Than Fans Anticipated

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Episode 12, titled “This Is a Hero,” features the Sky Egg plummeting, which could have led to the deaths of thousands. However, All Might reaches it just in time following Tsukauchi’s personal request. But this isn’t the highlight, as All Might, with a single punch, then defends the area from hundreds of explosive entities released by the villains, who believed All Might wouldn’t be able to stop them. This prompts All For One to explain to the villain Number 6 that All Might is indeed that strong, a genuine superhuman who defies all odds and even the very concept of heroes and Quirks, dubbing him a Deus ex Machina phenomenon, standing as a godlike entity.

Meanwhile, later in the same episode, even Knuckleduster mentions that humanity is lucky All Might is selfless, as he holds the power to either completely destroy or protect the world. This is a notion the original series never emphasized, as it featured All Might at the end of his hero days, passing on the torch. In contrast, Vigilantes, which depicts events after his first major injuries that led to his downfall, makes it clear that All Might became the Symbol of Peace because he was essentially a god even among heroes. This suggests that even end-of-story Deku may not have been as strong as All Might in his prime, highlighting that he doesn’t just stand as the strongest in My Hero Academia, but potentially as one of the strongest characters across the entire anime medium.

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