One Piece Changes Forever With Luffy’s Surprising New Transformation

One Piece has been on a journey of introducing new transformations, especially since the series began featuring the climax of its battles, and the latest chapter also sees Luffy gaining a new transformation. The arrival of the God’s Knights made it clear that Luffy would have to use his Conqueror’s Haki in a specific way to defeat them. However, with Imu also emerging in the fight, Luffy has been struggling to hold his own. For the first time since unlocking Gear 5, Luffy was defeated brutally, with Gaban even having to intervene to save him from the villain.

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Gaban was even adamant about Luffy and his crew escaping the island. However, Luffy remained determined to fight. It was heavily implied that Luffy would overcome this challenge, much like his sword and shield, Zoro and Sanji, by receiving a Haki upgrade. But it seems the creator isn’t done pushing Luffy’s Devil Fruit to its limits and exploring its connection to the Sun God Nika. For most of the latest chapter, it appears that Luffy has run away from the fight. However, near the end, it is revealed that Luffy has a new transformation, with its power briefly showcased. Its appearance is something no one saw coming, but it also aligns with a particular piece of Nika lore.

One Piece Chapter 1198 Gives Luffy His First New Transformation Since Gear 5

Image Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation was first revealed in March 2022 in chapter 1044. With the series implying that it represented Luffy’s peak, it was expected that any future upgrades would be heavily related to his Haki. However, the latest chapter sees Luffy undergoing a visual transformation. His appearance is similar to Gear 5, but his entire body has now darkened, with the pattern of his Devil Fruit appearing across it. Meanwhile, his teeth have evolved into monstrous fangs, and Luffy behaves literally like a monkey, with his laughter increasingly resembling monkey-like screeches as he stops speaking altogether.

This appearance emerges as Luffy single-handedly obliterates the nightmare manifestation of the Rain God in a wild and playful manner. It almost makes him seem like a destroyer, which apparently aligns perfectly with another interpretation of the Sun God Nika. At the beginning of this arc, it was revealed that the Sun God Nika has two different interpretations. While some revere him, others see him as a destroyer. When this was first depicted, the series also showed an image of the Sun God Nika that looked remarkably similar to Luffy’s current transformation. Perhaps this is the true form of Luffy’s Devil Fruit, which has now come to fruition.

Whatever this new transformation represents, it is clear that Oda isn’t done introducing new forms for One Piece‘s main character. Considering that this transformation aligns with the Sun God Nika’s portrayal as a destroyer, it highlights how the creator may have foreshadowed it all along. Going forward, One Piece is likely to unveil more details about this new transformation. If it is a rogue form that could even cause Luffy to hurt his friends, One Piece may feature yet another transformation in the near future, one that allows him to control this form and emerge as something new that surpasses Gear 5 and all his previous transformations.