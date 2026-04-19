One Piece Debuts Luffy’s New Gear 5 Look With Elbaph Arc

One Piece is now in the midst of the Elbaph arc with the anime’s new episodes now airing as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and the newest episode has given Luffy’s Gear 5 form a cool new look for the occasion. One Piece is only one of the major franchises returning for new episodes this month as part of the ongoing Spring 2026 anime schedule, but it’s certainly got a lot to offer as the anime has finally seen Luffy and the Straw Hats making their way to the legendary island of giants.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc is only a few episodes into its run, but has thrown Luffy and the others into the deep end as they found themselves waking up in a strange blocky kingdom with giant animal threats. After being cornered in the latest episode with no choice but to fight, Luffy transforms into Gear 5 but has some alterations to his look to match his viking outfit makeover for the Elbaph arc. Resulting in some very cool looking horns, check out Luffy’s new Gear 5 look in action with a new clip highlighted by @Leleo2211 on X.

What’s New for Gear 5 Luffy in Elbaph Arc?

All this for some giant animals 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3RvyQcn6GX — Leo | Sengoatku No. 1 (@Leleo2211) April 19, 2026

One Piece Episode 1158 continues the Straw Hats‘ exploration of the mysterious block place they now find themselves in, and hilariously each of them woke up with a whole new ensemble fitting for the new region. Luffy in particular has gotten an Elbaph like helmet for his makeover, and that’s reflected in the first use of Gear 5 for the new arc. Not only does the form change his clothes like before, but it also incorporates the new gear into the outfit as well such as the large axe he’s been carrying through these first few episodes.

This new variation of Gear 5 Luffy was teased in the new opening sequence for One Piece: Elbaph Arc, but now that we’ve gotten to fully see it it’s clear that the form now looks like Luffy has a pair of devil horns thanks to the Elbaph helmet. This is such a curious move considering all of the devilish themes throughout the series to this point, and the ramping up of that threat during the climax of the Elbaph Arc. Luffy’s aesthetically becoming more devil like to fit the circumstances.

What Does This Mean for Gear 5 Luffy’s Future?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

This change in Gear 5’s visual scheme might not seem like a big deal for now, but it’s definitely a cool move forward for Luffy and his use of the form. This teases that whatever future outfits that Luffy will have moving forward will also likely change the look of Gear 5 as well. This wasn’t the case during Egghead as each time Luffy had used it, the form defaulted to the same way it looked during Wano. But now there’s a shift.

Whether it’s because there was such a shift in Oda’s original manga version of the arc, or because the anime team now has much more time to add in extra details to Luffy’s core design like this, One Piece: Elbaph Arc is already showing a lot of improvement to the anime presentation with its new seasonal schedule. We’ll just have to see how that continues with the rest of the episodes hitting this year.

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HT – @Leleo2211 on X.