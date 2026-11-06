2 Years Later, One Piece Finally Solves One of Its Biggest Mysteries About the Sun God and Luffy

The One Piece manga is currently deep into the action-packed climax of the Elbaph arc, delivering the necessary power upgrades to its main characters. However, amidst all the action, the series has not forgotten to resolve some of its underlying mysteries. It has always been a pattern for One Piece to introduce several mysteries early on and gradually solve them during major climactic events. The fight in the Elbaph arc has revolved around the Straw Hats mastering Supreme King Haki to take down their opponents, which is particularly important since the new villains can only be defeated through this power. While Zoro has always possessed this ability, with the latest arc further solidifying his mastery, Sanji was still left behind.

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However, the past few chapters have seemingly resolved Sanji’s complications, with the latest chapter further solidifying that he has almost mastered this power. This also comes alongside a strong declaration from Sanji, stating that Zoro can be Luffy’s sword while he will be his shield. This gives the two characters more defined roles, particularly Sanji, as Zoro has always been associated with his swordsmanship, while Sanji now takes on the role of the protector. What makes this even more intriguing, however, is that this declaration aligns with the depiction of the Sun God revealed earlier in the arc, who wields a shield and a sword as his weapons of choice. It now seems that Eiichiro Oda deliberately established this parallel.

One Piece Chapter 1197 Finally Solves a Major Sun God Mystery

Image courtesy of Viz Shueisha

Elbaph revealed a striking detail about the Sun God when the subject was first discussed in Chapter 1136, where Elder Jarul explained that there are different interpretations of Sun God Nika. While some revere him, others fear him as the God of Destruction. The intriguing detail was that this chapter featured one of the clearest depictions of the Sun God, which bore a striking resemblance to Luffy’s Gear 5, notably wielding a shield and a sword. In the Harley mural revealed a couple of chapters later, the Sun God’s depiction for the Third World once again featured a spear and a shield. Considering that this Third World revolves around Luffy, as the Sun God leading the rebellion against Imu and the World Government, the sword and shield could represent Zoro and Sanji.

Luffy is a fighter who does not rely on weapons, instead using his Devil Fruit and Haki as his primary tools. This means the deliberate choice to depict the Sun God with a sword and shield could represent the two important assets of the current Sun God: Zoro and Sanji. On closer inspection, the small detail of the sword being in the Sun God’s right hand while the shield is in his left also represents their importance and what they mean to Luffy. Both are equally important to him, and without either of them, Luffy would struggle to fulfill his dream of becoming the Pirate King.

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has a habit of foreshadowing important elements from the very beginning, and it is once again amazing to see how Zoro and Sanji’s endgame roles for Luffy may have been hidden in plain sight. While this is a major development for Sanji and further highlights what both characters mean to Luffy and the Sun God, there are surely many more upgrades to come for them. The Final Saga will likely bring even more significant power-ups for Zoro and Sanji as their roles alongside Luffy become increasingly intertwined with the prophecy of Sun God Nika.