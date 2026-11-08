One Piece’s Luffy Goes Berserk With Shocking New Gear 5 Form

One Piece has reached the climax of the Elbaph Arc with its latest few chapters, and the newest chapter has introduced a shocking new transformation to the series as Luffy has unleashed a berserk new version of his Gear 5 form. One Piece has been pitting Luffy against his strongest opponent yet as the mysterious King Imu finally made his move, and it’s revealed just how strong the king really is. His devilish power has made things even tougher, and Luffy has been pushed far beyond his limits.

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Luffy’s usual style of being beaten to the brink before recovering his abilities and eventually winning at the end of the day isn’t working out against Imu, and it was seemed like he was going to be worst off than ever when last seeing him in action. But the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has seemingly made things even worse as Luffy has seemingly gone berserk with a new level of his Devil Fruit transformation.

One Piece Chapter 1198 Unlocks Luffy’s Gear 5 Berserk Form

Image Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

When Luffy was last seen in the manga, he and Loki had been able to push Imu back but the villain’s recovery abilities made him much stronger than the duo. Luffy had been struggling to regain his footing as he was seemingly losing access to the Gear Fifth form, but now things have gotten much worse. With the latest few chapters shifting their focus to Sanji and Zoro’s respective fights, some big things have gone down for Luffy while fans weren’t paying attention. Imu’s gotten much stronger than ever before.

One Piece Chapter 1198 reveals Imu’s now giant form that towers even over Loki as the villain notes how much power he’s used through this fight for now. This seems to have had some impact on Luffy as well as the others have noted how Luffy ran away from the fight without any real reason. Knowing Luffy is far from the kind of person that would do such a thing, it’s soon revealed that his Mythical Zoan type Devil Fruit has awakened some kind of wild power within him. Making him a lot more beast and monkey like as a result.

What’s Going on With This New Luffy Form?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This new version of Gear 5 Luffy is a lot more chaotic and doing its own thing, but it seems to be much stronger than Luffy ever was. It instantly wipes out the God of Rain that had been previously summoned before, but Luffy doesn’t seem to be in control as this new version of him can do nothing but cackle at the action. It was teased that Killingham’s Devil Fruit images couldn’t be completely wiped out due to their ethereal nature, but Luffy’s new form had no trouble with it whatsoever.

As Luffy continues to unlock new levels to his original Gum-Gum Fruit through each of these arcs, this is now clearly the next major stage of his evolution into whatever the Sun God Nika really was. If this is a form that Luffy can get control over, it could be what he needs to truly become the King of the Pirates. If this is a form that’s instead something that falls more into Imu’s power, however, then it’s going to be a very tough path forward.

How are you feeling about Luffy’s new Gear 5 form? What are you hoping to see from him next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!