Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Just Made the Original Ending Tragic & Fans May Have Missed It

Several years after the original story’s ending, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok decides to make it more tragic than ever. The webtoon returned this month with Season 3 after more than ten months of hiatus following the lead artist JIN’s enlistment in the mandatory military service. The series returns with a new artist and more exciting plot twists, and Suho’s journey continues. However, the series also focuses on original characters from the main story written by Chugong. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok serves as a spin-off or a parallel-universe story rather than a continuation of the main story, which is why the novel’s author Daul took liberties in changing many things about the series.

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While the webtoon is not even halfway over, the novel has long since concluded. The series continues to get even more intense in the latest season, especially since fans waited several months to see the story answer major questions about the world. Three chapters were released at once during the third season’s launch, which brought back Cha Haein, one of the most beloved characters from the original. She was introduced in the main story as an S-Rank Hunter and later married Jinwoo and gave birth to Suho. The series reveals its own version of the original ending that made the series more tragic than ever.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Confirms a Tragic Ending for Jinwoo and Haein

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The original series ended on a bittersweet note after the time reset when Jinwoo and Haein celebrated their 16th anniversary. While Haein naturally grew old as time passed, Jinwoo kept changing his appearance since he was practically immortal after inheriting the full powers of Ashborn. Even so, he made it look like the two of them grew old together. The couple also shared a romantic ride together on Kaisel’s back just as they did during their first date. The story ends as they share an embrace before Jinwoo could fight new enemies threatening his world. However, Ragnarok confirms that the joyful ride was only the beginning of the tragedy because he left her behind and never returned.

They made a promise to see each other again, and Haein keeps waiting for him to this day. The embrace they shared in the original ending was actually the last one before they were separated forever. While Jinwoo went off to fight the Apostles of Itarim after separating from his wife, Haein got swallowed up by an S-Rank Gate and remained trapped in the Land of the Snowfolk ever since. Both of them were never able to make it home to see their son ever again. While the original ending tells the story from Jinwoo’s perspective, Ragnarok focuses on Haein, which is all the more reason why the story became even more tragic now. She reawakened her powers as an S-Rank Hunter again and is now stronger than ever. Haein was reunited with her fellow S-Rank Hunters in Ragnarok as the mother and son’s seems inevitable at this point.

Do you think Solo Leveling’s original ending hits differently after the latest chapters in Ragnarok, and what did you make of this unexpected plot twist? Share your thoughts in the comments below!