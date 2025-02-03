Solo Leveling: Jinwoo Meets the Female Lead (& She’s Onto His Secret)

Solo Leveling Season 2 debuted as part of the Winter 2025 lineup. The anime continues Jinwoo’s adventure as he strives to become the strongest hunter. Season 2 is covering several arcs from the manhwa. It commences with the Red Gate Arc, where Jinwoo and Songyi enter a dungeon along with hunters from the White Tiger Guild. The mission goes awry when a C-Rank gate turns red and traps the hunters inside. Luckily, Jinwoo is more than capable enough to clear the dungeon all by himself.

We then follow him going to the Demon Castle again and the Retesting Arc pretty much confirms he’s already an S-Rank Hunter. Before his status is official, he decides to join the mining team of the Hunters Guild. Jongin Choi, an S-Rank Hunter, runs the guild. They also Haein Cha, another S-Rank Hunter among them. As the strongest Guild in Korea, they run the most dangerous missions. Ever since gaining the power of the mysterious system, Jinwoo has only been raiding the lower-level gates. However, he is curious about the monsters lying in the high-ranking gates. Hence, while staying in the mining team, he looks around the dungeon during a break and gets caught by Haein.

Warning: Spoilers From the Solo Leveling Manhwa Ahead!

Solo Leveling’s Haein Cha Notices Jinwoo Is Different From Other Hunters

Haein is the strongest female character in the series and more powerful than most Korean S-Rank Hunters. She has an unusual trait where she finds the hunters’ scents unpleasant due to her heightened sense of smell. This condition is caused by her strong magical sensitivity. Hence, she is surprised to find Jinwoo smelling pleasant to her, unlike other hunters. He immediately catches her eye as she tries to learn more about him. The major reason behind this is that Jinwoo is a vessel of the Shadow Monarch.

He is a unique presence and his mana is different from other hunters. In Chapter 109 of the manhwa, Norma Selner, a high-ranking official in the United States with the ability to enhance hunters, sees his ability first-hand. She tries to enhance Jinwoo’s ability but is unable to. She calls him a powerful king and confirms there’s no limit to his powers. In Chapter 115, she explains that all awakened humans draw their powers from the “other side.” Sometimes, the power is so immense that she will see a blinding light. Selner refers to those people as “Kings.”

However, in Jinwoo’s case, there is no connection to the other side. The second she saw inside him, darkness stared back at her. Jinwoo’s powers are his only, or rather, they belong to the Shadow Monarch. Haein’s to distinguish Jinwoo from other hunters is a subtle foreshadowing. She’s the female lead of Solo Leveling, and their first meeting is a major turning point in both their lives. Haein takes an interest in Jinwoo from this moment on, and gradually, the connection takes a romantic edge. While the manhwa doesn’t express her feelings in detail, the novel covers her character depth properly.