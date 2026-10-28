Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Confirms Return From Hiatus With New Season & Artist (First Look Revealed)

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok went on a hiatus in January this year after its Season 2 finale. After several months, the manhwa finally confirmed its return with a brand new artist for the upcoming season. The official X handle of D&C Webtoon dropped the first look at the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Season 3 cover along with a confirmation that a new illustrator will be in charge of the series from now on. Written by Daul, this series serves as the official spin-off of the original Solo Leveling franchise. It started out as a novel before getting its webtoon adaptation, which became a massive hit. The main reason why the hiatus lasted this long is that the lead artist, JIN, was replaced following his enlistment in the mandatory military service.

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Since the military service typically lasts for 18-21 months, the publishers couldn’t wait that long for JIN’s return. Additionally, webtoon artists often take months of breaks between seasons to prepare for the weekly serialization. However, while the hiatus between the first and second seasons only lasted a few months, Season 3 went through some major changes. However, while the webtoon series has confirmed its return with a new season, the release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

What to Expect From Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Season 3

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

While the first two seasons of the webtoon and the light novel are available to read in Tapas for international fans, the platform announced it will shut down in March next year. Not to mention that starting from October this year, fans can’t buy inks on the platform to read new series. Luckily, the webtoon is also available on Tappytoon, where we can expect Season 3 to land. The series will be released on Korean platforms first, and the English release will take at least a few weeks or even months.

The first two seasons of the webtoon have barely adapted 70 chapters from the novel, which means that the story is still in its initial phase. Season 3 won’t be the final season of the series, but the story will start getting more intense from here on out, especially after the cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale. The season ends with Ammut threatening Ganga and Pia during the intense battle. The biggest problem is that Ammut’s strength is on par with Suho’s, so his appearance gives the Monarchs’ descendants a huge edge in the battle.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Deserves Its Own Anime

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

While the webtoon is still in the initial phase of the story, the novel has long since concluded. Not to mention that the series is more than enough popular to get its own anime adaptation. The only thing holding it back is that the original anime hasn’t fully adapted the entire story yet. Solo Leveling Season 2 ended after wrapping up the Jeju Island Arc. While a sequel movie has been officially confirmed, there are no updates on its release. However, it won’t be surprising if Ragnarok also got its own anime adaptation after the main story. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok not only introduces new additions to the cast but also brings back some of the most beloved characters from the original story to keep fans hyped. Additionally, the series is more than popular enough, with a huge global fanbase who will be thrilled to follow the journey of Jinwoo’s son.

Are you excited for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Season 3? Head down to the comments to share your thoughts on the new art style.