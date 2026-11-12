Sword Art Online Creator’s New Anime Has a Much Better First Impression

The creator behind Sword Art Online has a new anime now airing its episodes through the Fall, and a new update has revealed just how long Devils’ Crest is going to be sticking around for. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has been packed with one major release after another, but the final of the new debuts made its premiere this month as Devils’ Crest is now on screens at last. With the premiere of its first two episodes, now the anime has given fans an even more crucial update. To celebrate the debut of Devils’ Crest this past week, the official website behind the series has shared some special behind the scenes news about how the anime has come together.

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But it has also importantly confirmed that the new anime will be running for two consecutive cours in total. While a concrete episode count has yet to be revealed, this means it’s going to be running through the Fall 2026 and Winter 2027 anime schedule before it wraps up. While two consecutive cours of episodes usually means that an anime will be running for at least 23-25 episodes before a season wraps, it could end up being much different for Devils’ Crest case. The anime did not premiere until this month, which makes it an entire month late compared to the rest of the ongoing Fall 2026 anime schedule.

Devil’s Crest Can Be Considered Better Than Sword Art Online With a Better First Impression

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

If you wanted to check out Devils’ Crest as it airs its new episodes through the Fall 2026 and Winter 2027 seasons, you can now find it streaming exclusively with Prime Video worldwide. The first two episodes of the new series are available as of this time, and it features both Japanese and English language audio. The series is directed by Kenichiro Komaya for Production I.G. with Shinji Ushiro serving as chief director, Eiji Umehara providing the scripts, Yuki Hayashi composing the music, and original light novel artist Yukiko Horiguchi providing the character designs.

If you’re familiar with Reki Kawahara’s work on Sword Art Online, Devils’ Crest is going to seem even more familiar. After a group of middle school students agree to test out a new virtual reality game, they find themselves suddenly trapped within it. But this time around it’s almost as if the game world has blended into the real world, and has resulted in some bloody and brutal moments so far. But how are you liking Devils’ Crest so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!





