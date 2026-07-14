New Sword Art Online Movie Confirms Its Place in the Anime’s Timeline

Sword Art Online is now in the works on a new movie, and it has confirmed that it’s finally going to be moving the anime’s story forward with its confirmed place in the timeline. You might not have realized it considering how active the overall franchise has been over the last few years with the number of spinoffs, movies, and other projects we’ve gotten, but it’s been six long years since the Sword Art Online TV anime series came to an end. And we’ve been waiting all this time to see what comes next.

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Sword Art Online ended the anime’s adaptation of the Alicization Arc from Reki Kawahara’s original light novel releases back in 2020, and it’s been teased ever since that we would see Kirito return in a future adventure. Sword Art Online has confirmed it’s coming back for a brand new movie releasing in 2028, and it will feature an original story from Kawahara that’s also been confirmed to take place after the events of the Alicization Arc. The story is finally moving forward.

New Sword Art Online Movie Continues From TV Anime’s Ending

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Sword Art Online the Movie -Integral Domain- has been announced as the next major entry of the franchise that will be coming to theaters in Japan in 2028. It will have a new story from series creator Reki Kawahara himself, and will be taking place after the events of the Alicization arc that was seen in the anime’s massive third season. This is a major step forward for the series as the TV anime hasn’t even gotten close to the promised events of the Unital Ring arc that’s expected to come in the anime’s future.

This is also a major shift from the previous feature film releases as Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night and Scherzo of Deep Night were both adaptations of Kawahara’s spinoff series that actually took place within the events of the Aincrad arc originally seen in the first season. So while those have helped to keep the franchise active in the years since the TV anime’s finale, this new story is going to be the first major step forward for Kirito and Asuna.

What to Know for Sword Art Online’s New Movie

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Shingo Adachi will be returning from previous Sword Art Online anime releases to serve as director for Sword Art Online the Movie -Integral Domain- with animation production handled by A-1 Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio. Yumiko Yamamoto will be providing the character designs originally provided by abec and series writer Reki Kawahara. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu have also been confirmed to reprise their roles as the voices of Kirito and Asuna, respectively too.

Sword Art Online has been obsessed with Aincrad for the last few years as we’ve seen in its spinoff projects, and unfortunately that shadow also lingers over the first look at this new movie as well. Its hard to miss shape seems to be lording over Kirito and Asuna, so the two might end up exploring the region once more. But hopefully if that’s the case, they’ll carry over all the knowledge and abilities they’ve gained over the years.

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