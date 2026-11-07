Sword Art Online Creator Returns With New Anime – Watch Opening Now

The creator behind Sword Art Online has a new anime streaming new episodes this Fall, and Devils’ Crest has dropped a cool opening theme sequence to celebrate its premiere. Reki Kawahara has released one of the most notable light novel franchises of all time with Sword Art Online, but the creator has had a lot of success with other notable releases over the years. Kawahara’s newest work has been a big hit with fans as well, but now it’s reached a whole new level with its official anime adaptation debut.

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Devils’ Crest has now made its long awaited anime debut as one of the final new releases for the Fall 2026 anime schedule. Premiering with its first two episodes, the series introduces fans to a new deadly video game world with young protagonists stuck inside of it and forced to fight for their lives. To celebrate the debut of the anime, you can check out the creditless version of its opening below titled “Shinka” as performed by Ado.

Devils’ Crest Debuts New Opening Along With Anime’s Premiere

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Devils’ Crest has now officially made its worldwide streaming debut with Prime Video as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and the first two episodes of the series are available to watch as of this time. This new anime is directed by Kenichiro Komaya for Production I.G. with Shinji Ushiro serving as chief director, Eiji Umehara providing the scripts, Yuki Hayashi composing the music, and original light novel artist Yukiko Horiguchi providing the character designs. It’s got quite the huge cast of characters behind it too.

Devils’ Crest features an expanded voice cast including the likes of Haruka Shiraishi as Yuma Ashihara, Konomi Inagaki as Sawa Ashihara, Yuya Hirose as Kenji Kondo, Satomi Amano as Minagi Sano, Yusuke Kobayashi as Teruki Sugamo, Maaya Uchida as Aria Misono, Rie Murakawa as Kai Kisanuki, Sora Amamiya as Sumika Watamaki, Atsushi Tamaru as Shin Haizaki, and Ayumu Murase as Kakeru Niki. But by the looks of this opening we’ll see even more cast members joining the anime in the near future.

What to Know for Devils’ Crest

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Devils’ Crest does cover a lot of the same ground as Sword Art Online at first as a class full of children find themselves trapped within the world of a popular virtual reality game, and the middle schoolers then need to navigate the fights of their lives. It’s a lot hard hitting thanks to the younger ages of each of the characters, and the central hook is that the main protagonist’s sister finds herself possessed by a strange presence. But with the anime now releasing its episodes, fans will get to see how it evolves from here.

If you’re itching for more of Sword Art Online instead, thankfully there’s more of that franchise now in the works as well. Sword Art Online the Movie -Integral Domain- has been announced as a brand new movie now in the works for a release in theaters across Japan sometime in 2028, but not a lot of concrete information for it has been confirmed outside of the fact that Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu are reprising their roles as Kirito and Asuna, respectively.

Have you checked out Devils’ Crest new anime premiere? What do you think of its opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.