The Darkest Action Fantasy of Winter 2026 Keeps Beating Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

With two of the most popular anime of all time, Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, currently airing, there is hardly any room for other series to emerge as more popular or better received. However, one dark action fantasy has begun to surpass them in the rankings. Not only has it outperformed them recently, but it has also secured higher ratings for three consecutive episodes. This comes as a surprise, given how strong the new seasons of both shows have been. Jujutsu Kaisen has launched into the Culling Game arc, turning the story into one of the biggest battle tournaments in modern anime, while Frieren Season 2 showcased its strongest emotional elements in the first half before diving into a major new arc in the second.

The anime currently leading in fan rankings is Hell’s Paradise Season 2. Its last three episodes have earned higher IMDb ratings than the latest episodes of both Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren. Each of Hell’s Paradise Season 2’s past three episodes holds a rating above 9 on IMDb, while Frieren’s recent episodes fall below that mark, and Jujutsu Kaisen has only one episode above a 9 rating. Although this shift is unexpected, Hell’s Paradise Season 2 has clearly followed a formula that resonates strongly with audiences today, making it one of the most compelling anime currently airing.

Hell’s Paradise’s Latest Three Episodes Outrank Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren

In recent years, anime with darker themes and grounded emotional weight have tended to dominate the conversation. While Hell’s Paradise is far from realistic, it is arguably the darkest series currently airing. Its premise has always leaned into brutal territory, following convicts and their executioners on a perilous expedition to uncover the secret of immortality on a mysterious island where danger lurks at every turn. This season elevates those elements even further, and MAPPA has noticeably upgraded the animation quality, much like it did with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

The true compelling factor in the past three episodes, however, has been the surge in action quality. The series does not shy away from gore, and each fight carries a palpable sense of gravity. Character backstories revealed mid-conflict add emotional depth, making the battles feel more meaningful. Because of this, Hell’s Paradise is beginning to stand out as a stronger action fantasy at the moment than both Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

That said, this does not definitively mean Hell’s Paradise Season 2 is better than Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 or Frieren Season 2. Timing plays a crucial role; Hell’s Paradise is currently at the peak of its action, while the other two series have been laying the groundwork for major developments. With those foundations now in place, the real competition for the top spot may intensify in the coming weeks. Still, Hell’s Paradise’s rise should not be overlooked. Surpassing other strong titles in the rankings, including Gachiakuta on Crunchyroll, it is clear that the series is finally receiving the recognition it deserves.

