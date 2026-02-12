MAPPA’s Dark Fantasy Anime Sets the Stage for Winter 2026’s Best Action Series (& It’s Not Jujutsu Kaisen)

Even though MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen, currently airing its third season, is emerging as the best action series of Winter 2026, another currently airing anime, also produced by MAPPA, is laying the groundwork to become an even stronger action series down the line. There is no denying that the entire anime community is tuned into Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 as it unfolds its newest arc. The series is known for delivering top-tier shonen action and has already captivated fans with Maki’s brutal sequence, showcasing her massacre of the Zenin clan.

With Season 3 also introducing new characters who are set to make the arc even more action-packed, Jujutsu Kaisen could easily emerge as the best action series of the year. However, that position is being slightly challenged by another returning anime currently airing its second season, which has also set the foundation for relentless action that could eventually surpass Jujutsu Kaisen. That anime is Hell’s Paradise, another MAPPA production, which is getting even more gruesome as the mysteries of Shisenkyo are unveiled and the expeditioners begin facing the true threats of the mysterious islands. There are several elements that could position Hell’s Paradise’s action above Jujutsu Kaisen, and with MAPPA behind both series, the quality of the action is guaranteed.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Challenges Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s Action

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 has continued unveiling the mysteries of the Shinsenkyo island, introducing new elements that make the events unfolding there even more exciting. While the latest expedition, including Shugen Asaemon with his terrifying and unwavering sense of justice, has added a compelling dynamic, the main party, featuring Gabimaru and the others, has decided that the best course of action would be to stealthily steal the elixir from the Tensen and escape the island. However, in an unexpected twist in the latest episode, it is revealed that the Tensen are expecting Gabimaru and the others’ sneak attack and have prepared themselves to capture them.

This development sets the foundation for Gabimaru and his party to confront the Tensen, even though they had hoped to avoid direct conflict with their lives on the line. With all members of the Tensen joining the battle, the conflict is sure to split into multiple character-driven fights, setting the stage for an unparalleled level of action. Furthermore, the newly arrived expedition, led by Shugen, joining the fray means the groundwork for action is on a completely different level. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is still in the earlier stages of the Culling Game arc, and while the introduction of new characters promises intense action, so far, it has mostly featured characters exchanging blows while figuring out the premise of the arc.

This keeps the tension more distant from the journey itself, which doesn’t amplify the action on a larger scale. Meanwhile, not only is Hell’s Paradise’s upcoming action set to have higher stakes, but with the anime not shying away from gore, the action is bound to be darker as well. Although Hell’s Paradise’s animation might not be on the same level as Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 2’s animation has arguably improved a lot, and with the upcoming action-heavy arc, MAPPA may push it even further. This could solidify Hell’s Paradise as not only Winter’s best action anime, but possibly one of the best action series of the year as well, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen.

