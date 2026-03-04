3 Anime That Could Beat Frieren Season 2 for 2026 Anime of the Year

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, ever since its debut in late 2023, has established itself as one of the best new-gen anime. As the highest-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList, it is undoubtedly a fan favorite. Season 2 has been one of the most acclaimed releases of Winter 2026, and with the episodes released so far, the series has lived up to expectations, emerging as one of the strongest anime of the year.

The season’s early reception has even positioned it above its previous installment in ratings. The momentum suggests that the anime is operating on a different level. That said, several other titles this year arguably have a stronger shot at Anime of the Year than Frieren Season 2. Among them, three in particular are standing out, with two currently airing alongside it.

3) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Amid the currently airing anime that could challenge Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for the Anime of the Year title is the hotly debuted Sentenced to Be a Hero, which took the fandom by storm with its premiere. Its early episodes have already positioned it as the standout new anime of Winter 2026, and possibly of the entire year. The series has risen so quickly largely because of its gripping dark fantasy adventure narrative.

While Frieren centers on reflection and savoring the journey, Sentenced to Be a Hero focuses on a path of revenge, redefining what it truly means to be a hero along the way. More importantly, it proves that isekai aren’t the only dominant force in modern fantasy anime; a powerful story with a clear, uncompromising premise can resonate just as strongly. Even if it doesn’t surpass Frieren for Anime of the Year, Sentenced to Be a Hero is already emerging as a leading contender for Best New Anime of 2026.

2) Bleach Final Season Final Part

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War marked one of the biggest comeback victories the anime industry has seen in recent years. With its return, the legendary Big Three title is finally delivering the long-awaited conclusion fans have anticipated for years. So far, three parts of the final arc have been released, with the fourth and final part scheduled for Summer this year.

As one of the biggest shonen series of all time, there is little doubt that its closing sequences will be explosive, especially with original creator Tite Kubo actively involved in the production. With rumors suggesting that the final part will also feature brand-new anime-original sequences, this legacy series is poised to end on a high note and could very well surpass Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 as Anime of the Year.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly the biggest release of 2026, and with Season 3 fully unveiling its premise, it has only strengthened its case as the year’s defining anime. The top-tier animation continues to elevate the series, and with the story launching into an intense tournament arc, arguably the biggest since Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, it has already positioned itself among the very best of the year.

More importantly, in today’s landscape, especially at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, popularity plays a crucial role in determining Anime of the Year. Given Jujutsu Kaisen’s massive global following and its previous wins at the awards with earlier seasons, Season 3 stands not only as a stronger contender than Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End but potentially above any other anime slated for release later this year.

