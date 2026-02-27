Crunchyroll’s Darkest 2026 Anime Just Had Its Most Gruesome Battle

2026 has already been one of the biggest years for anime so far, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Sentenced To Be a Hero, and many others populating the medium. With so many series to choose from, there is one television show that can often get lost in the shuffle. Not only is this anime one of the darkest series that is routinely releasing new episodes, but it also harbors some of the best animation we’ve seen this year. Thanks to presenting anime viewers with some of its biggest battles to date, Hell’s Paradise is creating some truly grotesque scenarios that have to be seen to be believed.

To quickly get you up to speed with what is currently happening in this MAPPA anime production, Hell’s Paradise focuses on a terrifying island that holds both creepy monsters and an elixir that reportedly makes whoever drinks it immortal. With a feudal nation sending some of its strongest thieves and murderers to retrieve the elixir, the anime adaptation focuses on Gabimaru the Hollow and a band of colorful characters looking to fight their way to a pardon. In the anime’s second season, the white-haired ninja and his comrades are fighting against the big bads of the island, Tensen. In these battles, the blood is flying fast and furious, with one fight specifically sure to drop some viewers’ jaws.

The battle in question focuses on the unlikely pair of Fuchi and Gantetsusai, the one-handed, larger-than-life swordsman and his keeper working for the Japanese Empire. While it might have seemed like the pair lucked out in facing down the happy-go-lucky villain known as Tao Fa, the Tensen member is anything but kind and gentle. Their movements prove that they are a formidable opponent, bulking up their body to a wild state while at the same time unleashing invisible energy attacks. It’s a wild encounter that is still underway as of the previous episode, though it’s hard to imagine how it could get any more grisly.

Hell’s Paradise Isn’t Holding Back

mappa

The battle itself sees the human brawlers struggling to use Tao, taking blow after blow that are so impactful, you have to wonder how they could still be standing. During one pivotal moment, Gantetsusai realizes that he can sense Tao by not using his eyes. In a gruesome moment, the samurai uses the hook where his hand should be to rip out his remaining eye to dodge the attacks coming his way, proving how brutal these battles could be. Hell’s Paradise, as an anime, has captured the creepy creatures from its manga thanks to MAPPA’s stellar animation, while also matching the brutality that was a frequent part of Gabimaru’s life.

As of the writing of this article, Hell’s Paradise’s future is anyone’s guess. There are set to be twelve episodes in total, meaning we’re over halfway through this MAPPA production. As those who read the manga might know, Gabimaru’s story came to a close in 2021, with the anime working its way to the tale’s conclusion. Should the anime adaptation continue to stick to its source material, this would mean that we would most likely have at least one more season to end the series as a whole. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Hell’s Paradise is a series that you probably wouldn’t expect to end on a happy note, though the battles that will close out Gabimaru’s story will end things with a bang.

What do you think of Hell's Paradise's brutal second season so far?