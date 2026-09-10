Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Just Referenced Its Most Grounded Element Perfectly

Crunchyroll is currently airing an anime that has proved itself to be a replacement for Solo Leveling, and its new episodes continue to add nuances that make the anime feel increasingly familiar to Solo Leveling, making it impossible for fans not to compare the two. Most of the common elements that Tomb Raider King embodies from Solo Leveling can be found in its main character. With the same power system and a ladder that keeps making him stronger, Seo Jooheon is like Jinwoo in many ways, with only their journeys differing, as the former’s is purely about revenge. This somewhat makes him a more mature protagonist as well.

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However, there are other elements in the series as well. The most important is the emergence of tombs, which are similar to the dungeons from Solo Leveling. After clearing them, both Jinwoo and Jooheon emerge stronger, while the people around them gain more respect for them. Now, Tomb Raider King has reached a point where it is also incorporating one of the more grounded elements that no one expects from the series. Near the end of the first season of Solo Leveling, the romantic element is introduced, with Cha Haein’s romantic connection with Jinwoo beginning after she notices his scent. Now, the latest episode of Tomb Raider King also incorporates a similar event, making it impossible for fans not to compare it to this reference.

Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Uses the Perfect Romantic Gesture to Add Another Similarity

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In the latest episode of Tomb Raider King, Seo Jooheon helped Irene Holton get rid of a relic’s curse, making their connection much stronger and implying that it could eventually develop into a romantic relationship. This episode features that development as Irene Holton is briefly affected by the relic’s usage, leaving her in a frenzy, and when she comes to, she leaps onto Jooheon’s arm. However, the important context is how Irene smells Jooheon in this moment, becoming attracted to his scent. Considering how the anime has constantly been compared to Solo Leveling, with Irene Holton also somewhat resembling Cha Haein as a character due to her design, there is simply no denying that this scene reminds fans of Jinwoo and Haein’s first encounter in Solo Leveling.

It is a small detail, yet it highlights that the inspiration for Tomb Raider King undoubtedly stems from Solo Leveling. This is what makes Tomb Raider King an intriguing addition to the Summer 2026 season on Crunchyroll, as it constantly embodies Solo Leveling nuances that fans can enjoy, especially if they are missing Solo Leveling. However, Tomb Raider King doesn’t simply use Solo Leveling‘s best elements to appear as a similar anime, as it also has its own nuances, which are evident in Jooheon’s journey as a revenge story.

But the main difference that has made Tomb Raider King emerge as its own best thing is its employment of historical elements. While Solo Leveling provides its hunters with a classification system, Tomb Raider King gives its wielders power through relics based on historical elements, ranging from Greek mythology to folklore tales. Its own elements make Tomb Raider King a refreshing anime on its own, while its nods to Solo Leveling make it a kind of replacement in its absence on Crunchyroll that fans can watch in Summer 2026.