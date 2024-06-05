Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime Delayed to 2025

It's a good time to be an anime series that focuses on the supernatural, as franchises including, but not limited to, Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen take the world by storm with heroes and villains steeped in the supernatural. This summer, Sword of The Demon Hunter was set to take the anime world by storm, but unfortunately, it seems plans have changed. In a new press release, the creators of the upcoming anime adaptation have announced a serious delay for the anime series.

Sword of The Demon Hunter first arrived as a series of novels arriving in 2013, but became popular enough to warrant both a light novel and manga series in the future. The upcoming anime adaptation is set to be produced by Yokohama Animation Laboratory, who anime fans might know for their work on the likes of Kingdoms of Ruin, The Witch And The Beast, The New Gate, and Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal.

(Photo: Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

Sword of The Demon Hunter Delay Announcement

Releasing a statement on the official Sword of The Demon Hunter website, "The TV anime "Kijin Gentosho," which was scheduled to begin broadcasting in July 2024, has been postponed due to production delays. It is scheduled to be broadcast domestically for two consecutive seasons in 2025. Details will be announced as soon as they are decided. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the release of the game for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused. We will do our best to deliver the game in the best possible form. We appreciate your understanding."

If this is your first time hearing about Sword of The Demon Hunter, the original manga can be picked up from Seven Seas Entertainment. Here's how the publishers describe the story, "In the Edo era, young Jinta and his sister must flee their home, finding refuge in a mountain village. Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature."

