Demon Slayer Has Changed the Anime Industry Forever in the Worst Way

Demon Slayer has not only emerged as one of the best modern shonen anime series of all time, but it is arguably one of the biggest series ever released, and that is not an understatement. Its characters, Tanjiro and Nezuko, have become some of the most recognizable faces in the anime industry, with almost everyone recognizing them. There is no doubt that much of the credit goes to the phenomenal job Ufotable did adapting the series. With just the first season, Demon Slayer emerged as an eye-catching anime series when it was released in 2019, leaving fans eager for more. However, its next installment came on an even bigger scale.

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Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was the second installment of the anime series, adapting the canonical events from the manga and pushing fans to experience the return of the anime on the big screen. While Mugen Train was even more stunning in theaters, the movie’s release also forced fans to wait years, with the film arriving in worldwide regions nearly two years later. Following its success, the anime continued this trend and is now adapting its final arc into three separate movies. Based on the pattern so far, this could make fans wait a total of four years to experience the final arc, while the anime could have adapted it through a continuous run in six months. What’s worse, Demon Slayer‘s success has encouraged other anime to follow the theatrical release model as well, changing the anime industry and forcing fans to wait longer for the release of their beloved anime.

Demon Slayer‘s Anime Movie Trend Is Stunning, But Fans Are Paying the Price

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Joining the trend recently are two other massive anime series. The first is Solo Leveling, which surprised the fandom with two epic seasons released in consecutive years. However, its upcoming installment is actually going to be a canon movie adapting the next events from the manga. The movie has a supposed release window of 2027, which would create a gap of at least two years between Season 2 and the movie. The film will be relatively short, adapting the Return to the Double Dungeon arc, which an anime series could have covered in 6-8 episodes. This means fans will have to wait a couple of years for what could essentially be half a season, while its follow-up seasons could arrive even later.

The other anime joining the canon movie trend is surprisingly One Piece, which is scheduling a movie for next year, adapting one of the manga’s biggest arcs, God Valley. This has raised questions about whether the One Piece anime’s major changes were made to allow more canon movies to be produced. This could push the anime further behind the manga and give it even less time to catch up with the series. However, arguably the first anime to be affected by this trend was Haikyuu!!! The anime went completely quiet after its fourth season during COVID, and since then, it has announced that the rest of the material will be covered through movies.

In the six years since Haikyuu!!!‘s fourth season concluded, there has been only one movie so far, with the second set to be released next year. This change has made fans wait even longer for new Haikyuu!!! content, while more material is also being cut. This clearly indicates that while following the anime movie trend has resulted in more stunning projects, the wait for new content has become far longer, with the possibility of more content being cut as well. Though this change will surely help studios generate more revenue from their projects and help them grow, Demon Slayer‘s movie trend has come at the cost of fans paying the price, with longer waits than in the past, and the trend is now spreading across the industry.