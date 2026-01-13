5 Best Future Trunks Moments in Dragon Ball Z That Made Him a Fan-Favorite

Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball manga debuted over four decades ago in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series eventually became the most iconic shonen anime and manga franchise, influencing the entire demographic as we know it today. It etched its name in history for introducing several shonen tropes that continue to inspire countless mangakas and popular shows even today. Over the decades, the franchise has featured several breathtaking moments and introduced memorable characters through its many series, films, spin-offs, and more. Following the original anime, which was released in 1986, Dragon Ball Z commenced in 1989, adapting the manga after a time skip.

The series introduced fans to Future Trunks, who appeared in the series and introduced himself as Bulma and Vegeta’s son before they were even together. He was also the second Super Saiyan to be introduced in the series. Using a time machine made by his mother, he traveled several years into the past to warn Goku and the others about the impending threat of the Androids. Future Trunks eventually joined the fight against the Androids and played a crucial role in the victory of the Z Fighters.

5) Future Trunks Wasn’t Overwhelmed By Goku’s Powers

There’s no doubt that after returning to Earth, Goku was more powerful than Future Trunks, but that doesn’t mean the latter was that far behind. Goku was already stronger than the Z Fighters, but the gap between them became significantly wider after he became a Super Saiyan. The only one at the time who could compare to his level was Future Trunks, another mysterious Super Saiyan. Hoping to see Goku’s powers for himself, Trunks asked him to spar with him and wasn’t overwhelmed by his powers at all, unlike the bystanders who were in awe.

4) Future Trunks Became Even More Powerful Than Semi-Perfect Cell

Thanks to the intense training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Future Trunks and Vegeta became significantly stronger and unlocked a new level of power. They both even managed to surpass Semi-Perfect Cell, who had already absorbed Android 17. Vegeta knew that even without his help, his son could kill Cell easily, acknowledging him for the first time. If Vegeta hadn’t helped Cell achieve his perfect form by absorbing Android 18, the villain would’ve long been defeated.

3) Future Trunks Transforms into Super Saiyan Third Grade

Future Trunks was filled with rage when he saw how easily Perfect Cell knocked Vegeta unconscious. However, it was also an opportunity for him to unleash his true strength without letting his father know that he had already surpassed him. Although it wasn’t a Super Saiyan 2 form, Future Trunks went further beyond the level of an ordinary Super Saiyan during his training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. He fought the villain on equal footing, where he had the advantage in strength, while Cell had more speed. After that, Trunks even went one step further by transforming into Third Grade. Unfortunately, Cell managed to gain the upper hand by using speed to his advantage.

2) Future Trunks Saved His World From The Androids

As powerful as he was, Future Trunks was no match against the Androids before he time-traveled. However, after gaining significant power through his brutal training and battles, he easily overpowered Androids 17 and 18 from his future. Although it was impossible for Trunks to regain what he had since Dragon Balls didn’t exist in his time anymore, at the very least, he saved the world from the destructive powers of the Androids. Trunks carried on the memories of those who died in the long battle against the Androids.

1) Future Trunks Effortlessly Killed Frieza and King Cold

Trunks had one of the coolest introductions in the series, where he easily overpowered Mecha Frieza, King Cold, and their army. Seeing that Goku still hadn’t returned to Earth, Frieza wanted to use this as an opportunity to take revenge on him and destroy Earth. He was confident no one would be able to stop him, not expecting another Super Saiyan standing in his path. With just his sword, Future Trunks sliced the villain into several pieces before blasting him away and sending him to hell.

