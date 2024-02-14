Dragon Ball: Why Broly Is Prime God of Destruction Material

Dragon Ball Super fulfilled the dreams of many shonen fans by introducing the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly to the main continuity. Far different from the original iteration that first appeared in the eighth movie of the Dragon Ball Z series, the current Broly is currently working with Goku and Vegeta not to increase his power, but rather to get a handle on his rage. Training on Beerus' planet, manga readers are preparing for a fight featuring Goku's Ultra Instinct and Gohan Beast, but Broly has been working in the background to potentially be a God of Destruction.

When it comes to the power department, Broly certainly fits the bill to become a God of Destruction. At his most powerful, the Legendary Super Saiyan was able to go toe-to-toe with Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, which is an amazing feat considering Broly isn't fused with any other character to increase his own strength. While Beerus' power level remains a mystery in terms of how Goku and Vegeta are able to stack up against the Universe Seven's current God of Destruction, Broly would at the very least give Beerus a challenge if the two were to come to blows.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Broly: God of Destruction?

At present, the best choice to succeed Beerus might be Vegeta, as the Saiyan Prince's Ultra Ego was attained thanks to training with the God of Destruction. Sporting a look that makes the Z-Fighter take on the appearance of a God of Destruction, Vegeta's Ultra Ego certainly gives him a massive power boost, but it doesn't appear as though it has brought him to the same level as Broly unleashed. In the power level department, Broly might still be the strongest solo fighter in Universe Seven, though it has yet to be seen how he stacks up to Black Frieza.

While Broly might be a good candidate for God of Destruction thanks to his power level, he still has a long way to go in controlling his rage and keeping a calm mind. Beerus has lost his temper from time to time, but has been able to keep his cool in the fights that anime fans have seen so far. Still, as the Legendary Super Saiyan specifically trains to maintain his emotional state, he might be working his way to the esteemed title of destroyer.

Who do you think should be Beerus' successor?