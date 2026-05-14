5 Saiyans We’re Dying to See Go Super Saiyan 3 in Dragon Ball (#1 Is Unimaginable)

Dragon Ball serves as the foundational series that started the trend of transformations as a means of character growth. It began with Goku unlocking the transformation dubbed Super Saiyan during his fight against Frieza, which redefined the Saiyans’ strength. Since then, many Saiyans have emerged and achieved this transformation as well. Higher levels beyond it also began to appear, with Gohan becoming the first Saiyan to achieve Super Saiyan 2.

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However, Goku once again surprised everyone with Super Saiyan 3 during the Dragon Ball Z Majin Buu saga, a form that stands out because of its distinctive design alongside the immense power boost it grants. Since then, fans have wanted to see other Saiyans achieve this transformation as well, and it was only recently that Vegeta attained the form. With the Saiyan prince now having achieved the transformation, there are still a few Saiyans who are overdue for Super Saiyan 3, while others would simply be fun to imagine in that form.

5) Vegito

Toei Animation

Vegito, the canon fusion of Goku and Vegeta in the Dragon Ball Z universe, was a one-time phenomenon that introduced a completely new rendition of a Saiyan. He was the perfect blend of Goku and Vegeta, delivering some of the greatest excitement fans could have hoped for. Vegito was by far the strongest character to emerge from Dragon Ball Z. With Goku having recently achieved Super Saiyan 3 at the time, fans heavily expected to see Vegito reach that transformation as well.

However, Vegito disappeared before ever achieving it. That is exactly why imagining Vegito in the Super Saiyan 3 transformation remains so exciting, especially now that Vegeta has achieved his own version of Super Saiyan 3 as well. Vegeta proved that the hair growth in this form varies depending on the Saiyan, meaning Vegito could have a completely unique design in the transformation. This is exactly why we are dying to see Vegito in Super Saiyan 3, as he would not only look distinct, but would also arguably be the strongest Super Saiyan 3 of all time.

4) Future Trunks

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Future Trunks is the mysterious Saiyan from the future who became the second Super Saiyan ever introduced in the series. Over time, he established himself as one of the franchise’s most credible Saiyans, standing alongside Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan. That is exactly why seeing him achieve Super Saiyan 3 feels like something the franchise owes its fans. However, the most intriguing aspect of this transformation would be Trunks’ possible design.

With Vegeta debunking the major theory that hair growth in Super Saiyan 3 depends entirely on the Saiyan, Trunks’ appearance in the form remains a complete mystery, much like the character himself. If the franchise ever decides to bring this transformation outside of the games, it would be incredibly exciting to see how they handle his design.

3) Gohan

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Now that Vegeta has finally gotten his due with Super Saiyan 3, no character is more deserving of the transformation than Gohan. Gohan has largely been sidelined throughout most of Dragon Ball Super, with his recent spotlight only arriving through his Beast form. However, the franchise should still acknowledge Super Saiyan 3 and allow Gohan to achieve it as well, proving that he can reach the same heights as his father, especially considering he was the first Saiyan to unlock Super Saiyan 2.

Gohan should also receive his own unique rendition of Super Saiyan 3, just as the franchise has done with many of his other transformations. It would be one of the best ways for the series to reinforce that, despite not wanting to live as a warrior, Gohan still possesses even greater potential than Goku and Vegeta, just as Dragon Ball Z originally portrayed.

2) Broly

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Broly is the only Saiyan to ever receive the title of the Legendary Super Saiyan, constantly proving that he exists on a completely different level from the others. Broly also made his official return in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, where he eventually became an ally as well. In the movie, Broly was able to stand on par with Gogeta in his Super Saiyan Blue form, meaning that his next transformation, potentially Super Saiyan 3, could place him in an entirely different league altogether.

Such a transformation would further cement Broly as a truly unique Legendary Super Saiyan. What makes the idea even more exciting is his possible design, as Broly’s Super Saiyan forms have always looked noticeably different from those of other Saiyans. With the added context of personality influencing the appearance of the transformation, a Legendary Super Saiyan 3 Broly could become one of the most incredible forms in the franchise.

1) Nappa

Nappa is the only Saiyan whose most recognizable appearance featured a completely bald head along with a mustache. That alone makes the idea of a Super Saiyan 3 Nappa one of the most entertaining concepts imaginable for Dragon Ball fans. However, the franchise has already confirmed that Nappa once had hair earlier in his life, meaning he either lost it naturally or chose to shave it. If it is the former, then the biggest question becomes what would happen if Nappa ever returned and transformed into Super Saiyan 3.

Would he suddenly grow long hair, or would only his mustache change, with the missing eyebrows becoming the main indicator that he had actually transformed? The mystery surrounding Nappa makes the concept surprisingly fascinating, which is exactly why we are dying to see how Dragon Ball would handle a Super Saiyan 3 version of him if the franchise ever decided to bring him back. Unfortunately, it is something fans may never get to see.

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