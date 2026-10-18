3 Spooky Anime You Should Watch on Netflix This October

In the past few years, Netflix has emerged as a major anime streaming platform, and it wouldn’t be far-fetched to call it the second-largest. It has achieved this by offering many of the same anime available on Crunchyroll, with fans increasingly turning to Netflix as their main source for anime.

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With October approaching its end, Halloween is just around the corner, and Netflix has a variety of anime to match the spooky vibe. However, these three are among the most recent additions, including one released this year as a successor to a masterpiece, with one even receiving its second season this year.

3) Dandadan

Courtesy of Science Saru

First released in 2024, with its second season arriving in 2025, Dandadan is a modern anime that is bizarre, action-packed, and, most importantly, spooky. The anime’s entire premise revolves around supernatural elements, including ghosts and the existence of aliens. With two protagonists who believe in the existence of these spooky phenomena, the anime constantly delivers bizarre moments that the characters only continue to highlight.

What makes this anime even more special is how Science SARU, the studio behind its animation, has taken an approach that further amplifies its spookiness. This includes using distinct color themes for the ghosts and aliens featured in the series, giving it a unique vibe. With this approach, the anime is vibrant and full of color, yet spooky and scary at the same time. Honestly, there is no anime quite like Dandadan when it comes to delivering the perfect Halloween vibe, as it is just as funny as it is spooky.

2) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is a new anime that arrived in Spring 2026 and is the second series from the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, earning it the title of the masterpiece’s successor. There were many expectations for the series; however, fans didn’t expect it to be spooky as well. From the start, the anime establishes a dark, action-heavy vibe while subtly incorporating spooky elements through the daemons, essentially spirits that help their wielders.

These beings have existed for a long time and always come in pairs. With many daemons being unveiled, their origins, abilities, and appearances can make them seem frightening, something the series doesn’t shy away from depicting. It strategically incorporates them into horror and comedy elements, keeping the anime engaging. With a total of 24 episodes and an engaging narrative, the series is perfect for fans looking for action-heavy anime with a touch of horror this October.

1) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Courtesy of Netflix

The best spooky anime Netflix has to offer is none other than its exclusive Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, based on the popular video game franchise Cyberpunk 2077. The anime captures the perfect sci-fi and spooky vibe of Night City from the game, presenting characters immersed in its most compelling elements. As an original anime, it is exceptionally well-written, with characters’ actions impacting others in ways that are bound to make fans cry as they watch the narrative unfold.

Across just 10 episodes, this anime is scary, dark, emotional, and occasionally funny, making it perfect not just for its spooky elements but also for its overall vibe. However, the biggest reason fans should watch it is that the anime’s second season is arriving on October 20. While the two seasons aren’t directly connected, as the second will feature its own narrative, watching the first season will reveal what makes this anime so amazing and why it won the Anime of the Year award. With the Netflix exclusive Cyberpunk: Edgerunners returning with a new season this October, there honestly can’t be a better anime to watch on the streaming platform, especially one that delivers the perfect Halloween vibe.