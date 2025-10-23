You Don’t “Get” Dandadan? Here’s Why It’s One of the Best New Anime Series, Without A Doubt

Science SARU’s anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga, Dandadan, was first released in the fall of 2024 and immediately became a hit. Coming from the Shonen Jump umbrella, fans of the manga were already anticipating the anime adaptation, and the series naturally managed to attract a new audience as well. It quickly became a sensation in the anime world, prompting everyone to jump on the hype. However, with something that sounds exciting but doesn’t instantly deliver beyond a few trailers or even the first episode, there are plenty of reasons some might drop the series, as Dandadan doesn’t offer an immediately gripping hook.

With the first episode ending on a note suggesting romance as the central plot, with bits of fan service sprinkled in, it’s easy to see why new viewers might dismiss Dandadan as just another romantic comedy with some action added. However, as the narrative progresses, the series steadily proves why it stands out as one of the best new anime series and the epitome of modern anime, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with its diverse elements and fresh, unpredictable turns.

Dandadan Is the Epitome of Modern Anime

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Though the trailers and first episode of Dandadan suggest it might be a fan-service action comedy romance anime, the evolving plot makes it clear that Dandadan doesn’t follow a single central narrative but blends multiple elements, making each turn in the story feel fresh. While the early episodes imply it will focus on an absurd adventure of the two protagonists on an adventure of finding the male lead’s privates without emotional depth, the fourth episode quickly proves otherwise.

By exploring the backstory and origin of Turbo Granny, one of the series’ central characters, it becomes evident that Dandadan is as emotional as it is quirky. However, it’s the seventh episode that truly reveals the series’ emotional depth as its strongest aspect. By this point, it becomes clear to viewers that Dandadan is remarkably diverse in its storytelling and never dull. The real credit, though, goes to the studio behind it, Science SARU, for perfectly doing what any studio should: elevating the source material.

Science SARU’s Anime Adaptation Is the Main Factor in Elevating Dandadan as the True Modern Anime

Courtesy of Science Saru

If the diverse narrative elements aren’t compelling enough to make one “get” Dandadan, then the studio behind the anime adaptation, Science SARU, with its incredible execution, more than satisfies that need. The studio does exactly what an anime studio should do: elevate the source material. There are many examples of this, the most evident being how the series uses diverse color themes to suit each narrative moment. For instance, it employs a cold color palette for the aliens featured in the series, deliberately highlighting the distinction between humans and extraterrestrial beings, even using 3D CGI to further separate them visually, an impressive use of an often-criticized technique in anime.

Meanwhile, for the ghosts in the series, the studio uses a warm color palette, reflecting the familiarity humans have with yokai. The overall animation is top-notch, and the addition of OSTs, some reflecting pop culture energy, others enhancing emotional moments, further elevates the viewing experience. With these elements, Dandadan truly stands out as the best new anime series in recent years, with none coming close, and arguably should have also won the Anime of the Year award at Crunchyroll.

