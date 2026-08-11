Fullmetal Alchemist’s Successor Proves It’s the True Heir by Perfectly Incorporating the Masterpiece Anime’s Best Element

Fullmetal Alchemist and its second anime adaptation, Brotherhood, stand as one of the biggest and most celebrated anime series of all time. There are many compelling elements that have kept the series ranked at the top of MyAnimeList, an anime fan community, for a long time. It is filled with perfectly executed characters, with almost everyone involved in the series receiving meaningful development, emerging as significant figures, and impacting both the main narrative and the protagonists. On top of all its seriousness, the series also manages to be genuinely funny at times, making viewers laugh.

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However, there is no doubt that the strongest element of the series is its protagonists, the Elric brothers. The story begins with Edward and Alphonse performing alchemy to bring their dead mother back, but the attempt goes horribly wrong, sending the brothers on a journey to undo the damage caused by the spell. Their bond throughout the series is so compelling that it constantly gives viewers a reason to root for them. Therefore, when Hiromu Arakawa returned with her second series, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, fans expected a similar dynamic. The series delivers from the very beginning by introducing a pair of twins, and as the story has progressed, it has only further solidified their bond. Their dynamic has indeed become the show’s standout element.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm Perfectly Incorporates Fullmetal Alchemist‘s Greatest Charm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm doesn’t begin by showcasing a close bond between its central siblings, Yuru and Asa. Instead, it surprises viewers by portraying the twins as being at odds with each other, with Asa literally arriving to kill the adults in the village where Yuru lives. However, as the series has progressed, it has revealed the complex situation surrounding the twins, who are fated with destructive powers and are not supposed to be together because everyone seeks to use their abilities to take control of the world. This has gradually built trust between them, even though they are still distant, and their relationship is evolving into something entirely its own, different from the Elric brothers.

While Asa is a city mouse who distrusts others and possesses the street smarts of the modern world, Yuru, having spent his entire life as a hunter and living oblivious to the modern world, has emerged as a natural hunter. Yet, despite their different upbringings, the two were raised by the same parents and still share many similarities. In fact, it is thanks to their parents’ teachings that Asa was able to arrive in time to save Fake Asa in the latest episode, highlighting how well the twins are already working together. Their shared goal of finding the whereabouts of their parents has brought them closer, and the more they work together, the better they align with each other.

It will be fascinating to see how far this complex and emotional relationship develops, as fans can expect even bigger developments, with it being implied that Yuru will have to die once to receive the power of the Seal. While Fullmetal Alchemist began with the perfect sibling bond, Daemons of the Shadow Realm is forging one of its own. That evolution is making this masterpiece’s successor feel like a true successor by perfectly incorporating its greatest strength while also adding its own unique touches to stand out.