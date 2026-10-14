Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Drops Final Trailer Ahead of Netflix Launch – Watch

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is only days away from its second season return with Netflix, and one final trailer is helping to show off what fans can expect to see from the new batch of characters. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners had what could be considered a very conclusive end to its story, but it turns out that it was far from the end of the series. Returning to Netflix for a second series of episodes, fans will see a new cast of characters making their way through Night City.

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be introducing a whole new central cast of characters as they begin their own respective story, and it will be making its debut with Netflix in just a few more days. To get fans properly hyped for the new batch of episodes, Netflix has dropped a slick final trailer for the coming episodes that shows off the kinds of explosive moments we’ll see in the coming days. You can check out the final trailer and poster for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 below.

When Does Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Come Out on Netflix?

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be making its debut with Netflix on October 20th worldwide as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it’s going to be telling its own original story with a new core cast of characters at the center of it all. Running for ten episodes and touted as a standalone story rather than a direct continuation of the events seen in the first series, there don’t seem to be any other direct ties to the characters from that first wave of episodes either as revealed through the promotional materials seen for the anime thus far.

Though it’s going to be telling a brand new story, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is going to be carrying over much of the production cast seen with the first series with Kai Ikarashi (who directed the highly memorable Episode 6 from the first season) taking over as director in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor also returned from the first series to serve as showrunners, story writers, and producers for the new episodes with Kanno Ichigo providing the new character designs. But as mentioned, the difference is in the characters.

What’s New for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2?

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The new cast of characters for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be Momoka Terasawa as Roman Carax, Akari Kito as Talia Yang, Koki Uchiyama as D, and Kentaro Tone as Weak Kingsley for the Japanese audio version of the new series. As for the cast of the English dub release (which will also be available at launch), the series will star Valeria Rodriguez as Roman, Kimoy Lee as Talia, Nazeeh Tarsha as D, and Clancy Brown as Weak. But their relation to one another has yet to be fully revealed by these promotional materials.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be expanding on its take on the wider Cyberpunk 2077 world as these characters continue their expansion of Night City, but it’s likely going to be packed with a ton of surprises that fans won’t see coming. At the very least, these trailers prove that it’s going to be filled with a ton of intriguing style as it tells its new story. How are you liking the look of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 thus far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!